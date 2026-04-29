Disney Experiences, Tours, and Collector's Memorabilia Featured in Ryman Arts Fundraiser Auction
We may or may not be among the bidders for that Pixar tour.
A number of experiences and memorabilia currently being auctioned off are sure to entice Disney fans, all helping raise funds for Ryman Arts.
What's Happening:
- Ryman Arts - with the mission of transforming lives by creating access and opportunity for a diverse community of young artists through self-expression, rigorous education in fundamental art skills, and mentoring.
- Named for and stewarding the legacy of Disney Legend Herb Ryman - who encouraged young artists throughout his career, Ryman Arts was established after his death in 1989 to carry on his philosophy of teaching foundational skills of drawing and painting, encouraging young artists to reach their full potential.
- Currently taking place, the Spring Into Creativity auction is a one-week, online-only fundraiser that is taking place now through May 3, 2026.
- Disney fans are sure to want to get their hands on some of the items being auctioned off, which include (as of press time):
- Dining and chatting with former president of Walt Disney Imagineering, Bob Weis
- The 21 Royal experience at Disneyland
- A private tour for up to 8 at Pixar Animation Studios
- A private tour for up to 8 at the Walt Disney Studios Lot
- A private tour for up to 12 at Garner Holt productions
- Walt Disney Imagineering merchandise bundles
- Original artwork from Eric Robison
- Original artwork from George Scribner
- An Autographed Disneyland Paris Clock
- A Herb Ryman collector's bundle
- This is a small sampling of the objects and experiences being auctioned off, and more can be found at their official site.
- To bid on these items, you must register at the official site.
- With the help of the funds raised from the auction, the non-profit organization can continue to provide tuition-free, intensive studio art education and mentorship to talented high school students from across Southern California.
The Namesake:
- Herb Ryman was one of the most influential artists in Disney history, and could be most remembered as the man who drew Disneyland into existence.
- While he was known for a plethora of work at Walt Disney Productions, including work in layout and background design on films like Fantasia and Dumbo, it was in 1953 when Ryman's work with Walt took on a new spin as he became central to what would become WED Enterprises (now known as Walt Disney Imagineering).
- As the legend goes, it was a weekend in 1953 when Walt Disney needed a visual to help convince investors to fund a brand new type of entertainment experience - Disneyland. Over that single weekend, Ryman worked alongside Walt Disney himself, eventually producing the (now) priceless piece of art that helped sell the idea of the park to the bankers, gaining the funding to build the park.
- After that, Ryman became a key force for the parks, sketching out and painting ideas for Sleeping Beauty Castle and Main Street USA, along with the later addition of New Orleans Square. He built upon these and scaled everything up for Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World and later early conceptual renderings for EPCOT Center.
- He passed away in 1989, and was inducted as a Disney Legend posthumously in 1990.
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