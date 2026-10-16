Actress Sherri Shepherd Makes Her Debut as Genie in "Aladdin on Broadway"

You ain't never had a friend like the Queen of Jordan.
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As promised last month, Emmy-Winning actress, comedian, and author Sherri Shepherd is ready to make her grand debut as the Genie in Aladdin on Broadway.

What's Happening:

  • Devotees may recall that back in early September, it was revealed that Emmy-winning actress Sherri Shepherd would be taking a turn as the Genie in Aladdin on Broadway.
  • Now, we're getting a first look at the acclaimed actress in the role, ahead of her debut on stage later tonight, October 16, 2026.
  • The Emmy-winning talk show host, comedian, actress, and best-selling author will begin performances as the Genie tonight and will perform Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings this weekend.
  • Beginning Tuesday, October 20, she will play eight performances a week (unless otherwise noted at AladdinTheMusical.com).
  • Her limited engagement as Genie will play through Sunday, January 3, 2027.
  • Aladdin, adapted from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film and centuries-old folktales including One Thousand and One Nights, is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold musical.  
  • Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance in a production that features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack to the animated film and more written especially for the stage.

Other Roles:

  • Sherri Shepherd has built a varied career across stand-up comedy, sitcoms, film, daytime television, Broadway, podcasting and publishing.
  • Her career features a gradual transformation from a working comedian and character actress into a nationally recognized television personality and talk-show host.
  • After a role on ABC's Less Than Perfect, she also became a recurring star on NBC's 30 Rock, playing Angie Jordan, the wife of Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan), which was a showcase of all her abilities, as the character is hilarious, intimidating, ridiculous, and warm. She also had her own catchphrase on the show, "It's my way 'til payday."
  • She also spent seven years on the panel of ABC's daytime show, The View, from 2007-2014. Her work on the program earned her multiple Emmy nominations, and eventually a win in 2009 for Outstanding Talk Show Host.
  • In 2014, she made her Broadway debut in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, playing the Stepmother, making history as the first African American actress to play the role on the Broadway stage.
  • She subsequently appeared in other stage productions, including Love, Loss, and What I Wore.

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti