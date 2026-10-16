Actress Sherri Shepherd Makes Her Debut as Genie in "Aladdin on Broadway"
You ain't never had a friend like the Queen of Jordan.
As promised last month, Emmy-Winning actress, comedian, and author Sherri Shepherd is ready to make her grand debut as the Genie in Aladdin on Broadway.
What's Happening:
- Devotees may recall that back in early September, it was revealed that Emmy-winning actress Sherri Shepherd would be taking a turn as the Genie in Aladdin on Broadway.
- Now, we're getting a first look at the acclaimed actress in the role, ahead of her debut on stage later tonight, October 16, 2026.
- The Emmy-winning talk show host, comedian, actress, and best-selling author will begin performances as the Genie tonight and will perform Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings this weekend.
- Beginning Tuesday, October 20, she will play eight performances a week (unless otherwise noted at AladdinTheMusical.com).
- Her limited engagement as Genie will play through Sunday, January 3, 2027.
- Aladdin, adapted from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film and centuries-old folktales including One Thousand and One Nights, is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold musical.
- Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance in a production that features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack to the animated film and more written especially for the stage.
Other Roles:
- Sherri Shepherd has built a varied career across stand-up comedy, sitcoms, film, daytime television, Broadway, podcasting and publishing.
- Her career features a gradual transformation from a working comedian and character actress into a nationally recognized television personality and talk-show host.
- After a role on ABC's Less Than Perfect, she also became a recurring star on NBC's 30 Rock, playing Angie Jordan, the wife of Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan), which was a showcase of all her abilities, as the character is hilarious, intimidating, ridiculous, and warm. She also had her own catchphrase on the show, "It's my way 'til payday."
- She also spent seven years on the panel of ABC's daytime show, The View, from 2007-2014. Her work on the program earned her multiple Emmy nominations, and eventually a win in 2009 for Outstanding Talk Show Host.
- In 2014, she made her Broadway debut in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, playing the Stepmother, making history as the first African American actress to play the role on the Broadway stage.
- She subsequently appeared in other stage productions, including Love, Loss, and What I Wore.
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