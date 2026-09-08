A Wish Come True: Actress Sherri Shepherd to Star in "Aladdin" on Broadway for Limited Engagement
It's Genie's way 'til payday.
Actress Sherri Shepherd will soon have phenomenal cosmic powers, but itty bitty living space as she takes on the role of Genie in Aladdin on Broadway.
What's Happening:
- Emmy-winning talk show host, comedian, actress, and best-selling author Sherri Shepherd will soon be joining the company of Aladdin on Broadway for a limited run.
- There, the talented multi-hyphenate will be appearing as the Genie in the long running Broadway staple, marking her own wish come true.
- She will be appearing in the iconic role from Friday, October 16, 2026 through Sunday, January 3, 2027, marking a rare appearance for the actress on the Broadway stage.
What They're Saying:
- Sherri Shepherd: "Joining Aladdin on Broadway is an absolute dream come true—and an incredible honor. The Genie is such an iconic character, and I’m beyond excited to bring my own energy, humor, heart, and a little bit of magic to this role. I hope audiences see themselves in this Genie and leave the theater feeling so much joy and inspired to believe in the impossible. To step on that stage as the first woman to ever play the Genie is something I don’t take lightly. I'm ready to rub the lamp, unleash some magic, and have the time of my life on Broadway.”
- Andrew Flatt, Managing Director, Disney Theatrical and Anne Quart, Executive Producer, Disney Theatrical: “Throughout her career, Sherri has represented delight, wit, and loving good humor, making her the perfect entertainer to play the life force that is the Genie. We can’t wait to see what happens when Sherri’s authentic, brilliant comic energy meets the joyous escape of Aladdin. Audiences are going to adore her take on this iconic role.”
Shepherd's Roles:
- Sherri Shepherd has built a varied career across stand-up comedy, sitcoms, film, daytime television, Broadway, podcasting and publishing.
- Her career features a gradual transformation from a working comedian and character actress into a nationally recognized television personality and talk-show host.
- After a role on ABC's Less Than Perfect, she also became a recurring star on NBC's 30 Rock, playing Angie Jordan, the wife of Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan), which was showcase of all her abilities as the character is hilarious, intimidating, ridiculous, and warm. She also had her own catchphrase on the show, "It's my way 'til payday."
- She also spent seven years on the panel of ABCs daytime show, The View, from 2007-2014. Her work on the program earned her multiple Emmy nominations, and eventually a win in 2009 for Outstanding Talk Show Host.
- In 2014, she made her Broadway debut in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, playing the Stepmother, making history as the first African American actress to play the role on the Broadway stage.
- She subsequently appeared in other stage productions, including Love, Loss, and What I Wore.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com