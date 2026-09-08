A Wish Come True: Actress Sherri Shepherd to Star in "Aladdin" on Broadway for Limited Engagement

Sherri Shepherd: "Joining Aladdin on Broadway is an absolute dream come true—and an incredible honor. The Genie is such an iconic character, and I’m beyond excited to bring my own energy, humor, heart, and a little bit of magic to this role. I hope audiences see themselves in this Genie and leave the theater feeling so much joy and inspired to believe in the impossible. To step on that stage as the first woman to ever play the Genie is something I don’t take lightly. I'm ready to rub the lamp, unleash some magic, and have the time of my life on Broadway.”