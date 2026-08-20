Skywalking Through Neverland Episode 571: Disney D23 2026 - Big Reveals and an Even Bigger Proposal

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We’ve now completed our convention-season trifecta with D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, so it’s time to share our experiences with you. There were so many exciting moments that we had to split our D23 coverage into two episodes.

Held at the Anaheim Convention Center, this three-day celebration is the epicenter of Disney fandom, and features three huge presentations at the 14,000-seat Honda Center. In this episode, we will cover Friday’s Disney Entertainment Showcase, spotlighting upcoming films and television projects from Disney, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Marvel; as well as our favorite personal moments of the convention - was there a life-changing moment that happened on the Spotlight Stage with Ashley Eckstein and Susan Egan?? Listen and find out!!

We're joined by a fantastic group of friends for this roundtable discussion: Joey Pittman of the Disney Universe Podcast and longtime Skywalkers Courtney and Kelly Turckel. We also welcome Amanda, Kevin, and Kim from Where in the Park seek-and-find game and podcast for their Skywalking Through Neverland debut!

Next episode, our D23 coverage continues with reactions to the Disney Experiences Showcase, the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony, and—of course—all that merchandise! And don't worry - we haven't forgotten about Rebel Scum Con - we will still share all of our interviews with Star Wars celebrities within the next month of podcast episodes.

What was your favorite moment or announcement from D23? Let us know in the comments!

Watch the YouTube version here for the best experience:

Listen to the podcast episode here:

About Skywalking Through Neverland

Subscribe below for weekly episodes hosted by Star Wars authors Richard and Sarah Woloski, containing Star Wars and Imagineer interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with creators and fans about the properties we love. Talk to Richard and Sarah @skywalkingpod and Facebook.