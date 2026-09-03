Skywalking Through Neverland Episode 573: Bringing Rotta the Hutt, Hugo Durant, and Embo to Life | Performer Interviews

We’re heading back to Rebel Scum Con III for behind-the-scenes stories from The Mandalorian and Grogu with creature and stunt performers Misty Rosas, Richard Cetrone, and Donald Mills!

Misty Rosas reveals how she served as the on-set reference performer for Hugo Durant—and surprises us with the news that she also helped bring Gatori to life. She explains how her physical performance helped establish the characters’ movements and eyelines before ILM completed the CG animation. Misty also drops an exciting tease about Hugo’s food truck possibly coming to Galaxy’s Edge!

Next, Richard Cetrone takes us inside his performance as Rotta the Hutt. More than Rotta’s stunt performer, Richard embodied the breakout character in all of his scenes. Then Donald Mills shares what it was like stepping into the role of legendary bounty hunter Embo and becoming part of Lucasfilm’s close-knit family of performers.

As a bonus, Kevin Bradford introduces us to Galaxy Tours, which takes Star Wars fans to the real Tunisian filming locations from A New Hope, The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Raiders of the Lost Ark. We’re already in the early planning stages of our own Tatooine adventure—and you may be able to join us!

All interviews were recorded at Rebel Scum Con III.

Watch the YouTube version here for the best experience:

Listen to the podcast episode here:

About Skywalking Through Neverland

Subscribe below for weekly episodes hosted by Star Wars authors Richard and Sarah Woloski, containing Star Wars and Imagineer interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with creators and fans about the properties we love. Talk to Richard and Sarah @skywalkingpod and Facebook.