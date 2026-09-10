Skywalking Through Neverland Episode 574 - Inside the Lucas Museum: Star Wars, Detours & Visitor Tips

Here's everything you need to know about this new destination.

After 16 years, three cities, and a reported $1 billion, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is finally opening in Los Angeles! During Member Previews, we got to experience so many amazing things - including Episode 1 of Star Wars: Detours!! This series was nearly complete when Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012 and shelved it. After 14 years you can finally watch the first six episodes in one of the museum’s two screening rooms.

Richard and I share several more highlights, including:

Exploring the museum’s breathtaking architecture and library

Taking in the Star Wars Cinema gallery

Standing in the presence of a nearly full-size N-1 starfighter

Discovering original comic artwork and artists’ sketches

Finding some unexpected statues on the museum’s grounds

The museum officially opens to the public on September 22, so we offer important tips including ticket, dining, parking, reservation, and digital-guide facts to help plan your own visit. Remember: The Lucas Museum is not a “Star Wars museum.” The goal is to celebrate narrative art in all its forms, including paintings, comics, illustrations, murals, photography, cinema artifacts, documentaries, and short films. Taking in all 30 galleries will take several more visits. In fact, we’ve booked another visit on September 30th. Will we see you there??

Watch the YouTube version here for the best experience:

Listen to the podcast episode here:

About Skywalking Through Neverland

Subscribe below for weekly episodes hosted by Star Wars authors Richard and Sarah Woloski, containing Star Wars and Imagineer interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with creators and fans about the properties we love. Talk to Richard and Sarah @skywalkingpod and Facebook.