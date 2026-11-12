Skywalking Through Neverland Episode #583: The Art of “So You Think You Know Star Wars” with Cryssy Cheung

Learn more about the art in the new book!

Meet the artist bringing our Star Wars trivia book to life! Artist and illustrator Cryssy Cheung joins us to explore her illustrations for So You Think You Know Star Wars, share her favorite pieces, and discuss her creative process. Which character in the book actually bears her likeness??

With more than 400 multiple-choice questions, bonus facts, and illustrations by Cryssy Cheung, the book celebrates 50 years of Star Wars. So You Think You Know Star Wars is available November 17 from Chronicle Books.

Watch the YouTube version here for the best experience:

Listen to the podcast episode here:

About Skywalking Through Neverland

Subscribe below for weekly episodes hosted by Star Wars authors Richard and Sarah Woloski, containing Star Wars and Imagineer interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with creators and fans about the properties we love. Talk to Richard and Sarah @skywalkingpod and Facebook.