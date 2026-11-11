Stacy Keach, Voice on "Planes" and "The Simpsons," Passes Away at 85

The renowned actor, known for his playing tough guys, voiced characters for Disney and Pixar too.

Stacy Keach, a versatile actor celebrated for his work in both television and film, has passed away at the age of 85. Known for his tough-guy roles, but also celebrated for his Shakespearean performances, Keach left a mark on the entertainment industry that will not soon be forgotten.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stacy Keach died at his home in Magdalenka, Poland, after battling a severe heart condition. Keach studied theater at the University of California, Berkeley, and would work the Oregon Shakespeare Festival between semesters. He earned a scholarship to the Yale School of Drama.

Keach gained fame portraying the hard-boiled detective Mike Hammer on television, a role he revisited several times throughout his career. He was regarded as one of America's finest Shakespearean actors, revered for performances such as Hamlet and King Lear in the 1970s.

Keach's filmography includes notable movies like "Fat City," "The New Centurions," and "The Ninth Configuration." Keach continued to thrive professionally, receiving accolades such as a Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Ernest Hemingway. Keach's final screen performance was in the Netflix film Jay Kelly, as the father of George Clooney's title character.

While Keach's work as hard-boiled tough guys and on-stage Shakespearean roles don't necessarily meld with traditional Disney, Keach did work with the House of Mouse on a few occasions. Keach made noteworthy contributions to Disney, providing his distinctive voice to characters in animated series and films. He played the role of Skipper Riley first in the Pixar short Air Mater, before reprising it in Planes and its sequel. He also lent his voice to The Simpsons on several occasions, usually as Howard K. Duff, the owner of Duff Beer. Keach was also the narrator of Leslie Iwerks' documentary film The Pixar Story.



Comedian Dane Cook, who also appeared in Planes, remembered his co-star on Twitter.

RIP Stacy Keach who I had the good fortune of meeting and working with on Disney’s Planes. What an illustrious career. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) November 11, 2026

With Magic Kingdom's Piston Peak, an area that first appeared in the Planes sequel, currently under construction, one wonders what references to Keach's character may be included in the land, or what tributes may be added now that he's passed away.