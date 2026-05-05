Video / Photos: "Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord" Finale Screening Event Held at Walt Disney Studios Burbank Lot

Dave Filoni participated in a Q&A along with the talent behind the show.

Yesterday afternoon, Laughing Place was invited to the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank for a special season finale screening of Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord from Lucasfilm Animation. Below you'll find my photos and video from the event, including the full Q&A session with the show's creative talent.

In the video below, you can watch the full 25-minute Q&A session with moderator (and voice of Spybot) David W. Collins, Lucasfilm President and Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni, voice of Maul Sam Witwer, Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord Supervising Director Brad Rau, and writer / Executive Producer Matt Michnovetz.

Watch Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord FULL Q&A with Dave Filoni, Sam Witwer, Brad Rau, and Matt Michnovetz:

Prior to the screening, guests were allowed the opportunity to visit the Disney Studio store, where they had some May the 4th "Star Wars Day" merchandise displays set up.

Below are some photos of the Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord red carpet, step-and-repeats, and signage set up outside the movie theater on the Walt Disney Studios lot.

Guests were also permitted to watch the red-carpet arrivals for the event, and I spotted Dave Filoni, Sam Witwer, Dennis Haysbert (voice of Jedi Master Eeko-Dio Daki), Chris Diamantopoulos (voice of Looti Vario), David W. Collins, and actor Eman Esfandi (who plays Ezra Bridger in Star Wars: Ahsoka), among others, as they made their way through.

The energy was quite high inside the theater for the screening of the final two episodes of the season, which was attended by many more Lucasfilm Animation employees, media, and fans.

(SPOILER ALERT) Back outside at the end of the event, Darth Vader was available for a meet-and-greet photo op inspired by his featured role in the Maul - Shadow Lord season finale.

Speaking of Vader, this mini-poster featuring the famous villain was distributed to attendees at the end of the event.

The first season of Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord is now streaming in its entirety, exclusively via Disney+.