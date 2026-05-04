Nielsen Reveals Which Star Wars TV Series is the Most Popular For Each Generation

"The Mandalorian," "Andor" and "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" all have age groups particularly drawn to them.

For May the 4th, 2026, Nielsen is looking back at May the 4th, 2025, revealing what the most streamed titles were for last year's Star Wars Day, along with what Star Wars shows are currently drawing in the most viewers by generation and what the most popular titles were in the franchise overall over the past year.

What's Happening

The longtime go-to for audience measurement, Nielsen Media Research, is digging into Star Wars streaming stats for this year's May the 4th Be With You.

Nielsen notes that in 2025, U.S. viewers spent over 33 billion minutes watching Star Wars content across linear TV and streaming.

The largest audience, 44.2%, were watching Star Wars live-action movies, followed by 38.9% watching Star Wars live-action series, and 16.8% consuming animated shows.

The Top 3 Streamed Star Wars Movies in 2025

The three most viewed Star Wars movies last year were:

Star Wars: A New Hope Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

As Nielsen themselves note, Rogue One likely was the benefit of extra eyes in 2025 thanks to the second and final season of Andor airing, which leads directly into the events of Rogue One, giving audiences a natural reason to watch or re-watch that film.

The Top 3 Streamed Star Wars Series in 2025

On the TV series front, the three most watched series for 2025 were:

Andor Skeleton Crew The Mandalorian

Andor and Skeleton Crew were both airing new episodes in 2025, making their inclusion unsurprising, but The Mandalorian has still clearly been the Star Wars series with the biggest overall impact in terms of ongoing viewers.

The 10 Most Streamed Star Wars Titles on May 4, 2025

Next up, Nielsen looks back a full calendar year to what were the 10 most streamed Star Wars titles for the last time we all celebrated May the 4th Be With You, on May 4, 2025.

That list includes:

Andor Star Wars: A New Hope Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld Star Wars: The Clone Wars

While definitely fun to see what Star Wars movies are go-tos on such a day, a couple of the series included have some asterisks included.

As wonderful as it is, Andor had the tremendous benefit of being right in the middle of debuting its second season on May 4th last year, which gives an obvious reason it would rank number one that day, as people were in the midst of catching up on the latest batch of four episodes before the next grouping was released just a couple days after.

Similarly standing out is the number nine inclusion of Tales of the Underworld, since that animated series made its debut on May 4 itself last year, so it of course had people seeking it out that day.

Notable by their absence on this list are any of the films from the Star Wars sequel trilogy, which doesn't mean no one is watching them, but definitely seems to indicate they are hardly the priority for most either.

Most Streamed Star Wars titles By Generation

A more notable snapshot of where Star Wars fandom is in general these days though can be found with Nielsen's other newly released list, which examines the most streamed Star Wars titles by generation for Q1 (January - April) of this year. And here Andor can definitely stand proud because it's showing staying power with multiple generations. Gen Alphas (ages 2-13): The Mandalorian Gen Z (ages 14-29): Star Wars: The Clone Wars Millenials (ages 30-45): Andor Gen X(ages 46-61): Andor Baby Boomers (ages 62-80): The Mandalorian

There's something amusing about the fact that The Mandalorian is the most popular show for both the youngest and the oldest Star Wars fans, with Andor and The Clone Wars occupying the space in the rather vast divide between age 14 and 61.