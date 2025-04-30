SPAM Teams Up with "Lilo & Stitch" with Specially Themed Cans Celebrating Both Hawaiian Favorites
The cans are expected to sell quickly, so grab yours today!
With only a few weeks before the film arrives in theaters everywhere, some big brands are starting to collab with Lilo & Stitch, including another Hawaiian favorite - SPAM.
What’s Happening:
- SPAM has found the perfect collaboration with Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation, Lilo & Stitch.
- Now on shelves, fans can collect three Hawaiian-inspired limited-edition SPAM brand cans featuring artwork from the upcoming movie.
- The collectible cans contain the same classic SPAM that has been a staple in Hawaiian cuisine for generations.
- The special cans are available at major retailers nationwide and are expected to sell quickly, so fans should collect them all while supplies last.
- The collaboration also includes a new TV commercial beginning May 5th, celebrating the iconic place in global pop culture that SPAM and Stitch share. The 15-second ads will be featured across streaming, online video, and with a host of unique social assets.
- Lilo & Stitch, the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family is a live-action reimagining of Disney's 2002 animated classic. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha.
- Lilo & Stitch will open exclusively in theaters May 23, 2025.
What They’re Saying:
- Daniel Kubiak, senior brand manager for the SPAM brand: "Both the SPAM brand and The Walt Disney Studios have created timeless connections with families across generations, making this collaboration a natural fit. We're excited to bring our passionate fan communities together to celebrate and enjoy quality time with their Ohana, whether watching the film or creating their favorite SPAM dish in the kitchen."
