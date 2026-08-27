Star Wars Zero Company Soundtrack Speeds onto Streaming Platforms

Both the soundtrack and the video game are out now.

Starting today, August 27th, head into a tactical adventure during the final days of the Clone Wars in Star Wars Zero Company, and, now, you can enjoy the game’s soundtrack.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars Zero Company, developed by Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment and Lucafilm Games, is a new video game bringing in turn-based strategy to a galaxy far, far away.

Players start out their adventure creating their own version of the game’s main character Hawks, a former Republic officer who leads Zero Company.

Consisting of a group of recruited operatives from across the galaxy, Star Wars Zero Company invites fans to create their own unique squads.

Well, now fans can enjoy the gorgeous soundtrack of the new game!

Available now on streaming platforms everywhere, the 25 track album features tracks found throughout the game’s story.

Gordy Haab is responsible for the soundtrack, with over 2 hours of music available to enjoy.

Plus, check out our review of Star Wars Zero Company.

Star Wars Zero Company is available now on PC and major gaming consoles.

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