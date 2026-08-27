Star Wars Zero Company Soundtrack Speeds onto Streaming Platforms

Both the soundtrack and the video game are out now.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Starting today, August 27th, head into a tactical adventure during the final days of the Clone Wars in Star Wars Zero Company, and, now, you can enjoy the game’s soundtrack.  

What’s Happening:

  • Star Wars Zero Company, developed by Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment and Lucafilm Games, is a new video game bringing in turn-based strategy to a galaxy far, far away.
  • Players start out their adventure creating their own version of the game’s main character Hawks, a former Republic officer who leads Zero Company. 
  • Consisting of a group of recruited operatives from across the galaxy, Star Wars Zero Company invites fans to create their own unique squads. 
  • Well, now fans can enjoy the gorgeous soundtrack of the new game!
  • Available now on streaming platforms everywhere, the 25 track album features tracks found throughout the game’s story. 
  • Gordy Haab is responsible for the soundtrack, with over 2 hours of music available to enjoy.
  • Plus, check out our review of Star Wars Zero Company.
  • Star Wars Zero Company is available now on PC and major gaming consoles.

Read More Star Wars:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber