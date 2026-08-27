Star Wars Zero Company Soundtrack Speeds onto Streaming Platforms
Both the soundtrack and the video game are out now.
Starting today, August 27th, head into a tactical adventure during the final days of the Clone Wars in Star Wars Zero Company, and, now, you can enjoy the game’s soundtrack.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars Zero Company, developed by Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment and Lucafilm Games, is a new video game bringing in turn-based strategy to a galaxy far, far away.
- Players start out their adventure creating their own version of the game’s main character Hawks, a former Republic officer who leads Zero Company.
- Consisting of a group of recruited operatives from across the galaxy, Star Wars Zero Company invites fans to create their own unique squads.
- Well, now fans can enjoy the gorgeous soundtrack of the new game!
- Available now on streaming platforms everywhere, the 25 track album features tracks found throughout the game’s story.
- Gordy Haab is responsible for the soundtrack, with over 2 hours of music available to enjoy.
- Plus, check out our review of Star Wars Zero Company.
- Star Wars Zero Company is available now on PC and major gaming consoles.
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