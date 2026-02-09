"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Kelly Rowland, Cliff “Method Man” Smith and More to Appear Week of February 9th

It's Love Week for the Tam Fam! Tune in for love stoires, relationship advice, and exciting giveaways!

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of February 9-13:

Monday, February 9 - Love Week: Fling to A Thing Mary Timby and boyfriend, Jay Mangan (Finding love at an Irish matchmaking festival she saw on a TV show) Reneille Velez and husband, Brian Teodoro (Wedding planner; what led to her own fairytale wedding) Jamila White (Crosswalk Crush; invites a Tam Fam member onstage for a live dating game) Exciting giveaways all week long

Tuesday, February 10 - Love Week: Beyond Relationship Goals Kelly Rowland and Cliff “Method Man” Smith (Relationship Goals; working together and new music on the way) Pastor Mike Todd and Devon Franklin Vivian Tu (Well Endowed) Love Week giveaways

Wednesday, February 11 - Love Week: Dating Trends: Lily Womble (Dating coach) and Davide De Pierro. Exclusive performance of “Sweeter Than You” by Eric Roberson (“King of Indie Soul”) and Avery Sunshine More giveaways

Thursday, February 12 - Love Week: What Really Happened? Viral Love Stories An Indianapolis couple (Saying “I do” 36,000 feet in the air on a flight to Florida) The story behind the epic movie theater proposal that took social media by storm. A Wisconsin man (Finding his wife’s long-lost wedding ring 48 years after it disappeared) Tam Fam Giveaways

Friday, February 13 - Love Week: Loving Yourself Karyn White and Rene Mondy (The List, a solo dining directory designed to keep one inspired) Performance by Karyn White (“You’re Gonna Want Me Back”) Susan Lucci (La Lucci; rediscovering your light) Misha Brown (Be Your Own Bestie) Love Week closes out with can’t-miss giveaways



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.