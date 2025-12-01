"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Jordin Sparks, Kimora Lee Simmons, and More to Appear Week of December 1st

This week also features daytime exclusives with Vince Staples, Mickey Guyton, a performance by Miles Moon, and updates on Tam Fam favorite guests.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of December 1-5

Monday, December 1 - Linkups : Daytime Exclusive : Vince Staples and Vanessa Bell Calloway (The Vince Staples Show) Updates from the unforgettable duos who became instant Tam Fam favorites, including: Leah Van Dale and Matt Polinsky (WWE superstar power couple) Joey Masloski and Eric Noxon (“Dog Guys”) Karina Garcia and Lalo Rodriguez (Harlem Mexican restaurant) Kim Murstein and Grandma Gail (Excuse My Grandma; Grandma Gail’s latest dating rule)

: Tuesday, December 2 - What’s Your Spark? With Jordin Sparks Daytime Exclusive: Jordin Sparks (What’s Your Spark; Merry Little Mystery) Exclusive Holiday Performance by Jordin Sparks (“Secret Santa") Miles Moon shares (Performing in the NYC subway led to a big record deal) Performance by Miles Moon (“Young Luv”) All-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, December 3 - Locked In Daytime Exclusive : Mickey Guyton (How she locked in to create her newest Christmas album) Exclusive Performance by Mickey Guyton (“Sugar Cookie”) Tamron dives into the viral “locked in” trend that’s helping people accomplish their 2026 goals now

Thursday, December 4 - Kimora Lee Simmons: Daytime Exclusive: Kimora Lee Simmons (Back in the Fab Lane; first look at new releases from fashion line Baby Phat) Surprise giveaway for the Tam Fam that is truly fabulosity!

Friday, December 5 - What in the World?: Two best friends whose spontaneous travel mishap — boarding the wrong flight to a different continent — became a viral TikTok series A 31-year-old woman made headlines after digging up a 2.3-carat diamond A woman whose family had a shocking surprise after adopting a dog who resembled their late family pet How a couple didn’t let labor pains get in the way of their wedding and the angel nurses who helped pull it off



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.