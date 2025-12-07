"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Joe and Melissa Gorga, Michael Archer II, and More to Appear Week of December 8th

The show also welcomes Eva LaRue, Tami Roman, Mallory Hagedorn, Rilee Smith, and others.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of December 8-12

Monday, December 8 - The Secret To… Chef Will Coleman (The secret to grocery shopping; six-to-one method in the store and on the stove) Vanessa Milagros (Science behind the viral “bird theory” trend) Gabby George (Viral 14-day bridal arm workout) Rilee Smith (Self-proclaimed “packing guru,” shares tips and tricks for traveling smarter, not larger)

Tuesday, December 9 - Hope After Hardship (TV-14) Daytime Exclusive : Michael Archer II (Son of D’Angelo and Angie Stone; reveals new details behind the tragic loss of both his parents. Performance by Michael Archer II (“Dove Soar”) Eva LaRue (My Nightmare Stalker; getting justice after 12 years of being stalked)

Wednesday, December 10 - Relationship Reality Check Daytime Exclusive: Joe and Melissa Gorga (Real Housewives of New Jersey) and Michelle and Sean Clark (World-champion double Dutch competitors) getting a glimpse into each other’s lives in Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition) Viral debate: Is having a boyfriend embarrassing now?

Thursday, December 11 - Caught in the Act Tami Roman (Caught in the Act: Unfaithful) Samantha Figueroa (Running towards danger when her apartment complex caught fire) Zac Bauermaster (Elementary school principal who went viral with 400M views) Conner Smith and son, Charlie (Did something sweet to save their local candy store)

Friday, December 12 - Ripped from the Headlines Mallory Hagedorn (Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam) Brenay Montague (Having to pay her husband’s ex-wife almost two million dollars over “alienation of affection” claims) Timothy Montague Scott Cole (Abs of Steel videos; his image being used by internet romance scammers to deceive women across the globe)



