"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Daytime Exclusive with Kathy Ireland, and More Week of March 30th

This week's topics include: "Behind the Headlines," " You Won't Believe Where I Live," "Making It Beautiful," and "Tamron's Tasting Table: Spring Holiday Edition."

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations.

ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of March 30-April 3:

Monday, March 30 - Behind the Headlines Nafiah Ikram (Remarkable story of surviving an acid attack; speaks out after a second arrest is made in the case) Rebecca Liquori (a surviving passenger on the Air Canada flight that collided with a fire truck at Laguardia airport, on the terrifying moments inside the plane) Performance by Lavonte Harvey (A singing Chicago mailman) Wail “Wally” Alselwi (Deli manager who went viral for rewarding students who get good grades, and one of those students and her mom share how his generosity is now inspiring kids across the country)

Tuesday, March 31 - You Won’t Believe Where I Live Chloe Barcelou and Brandon Batchelder (Their tiny storybook house and their new book, Tales of a Not So Tiny House) Ronald Jackson and his wife Hannah (Their spaceship-designed vacation home) Jonny Carmack (Shares updates from his maximalist home) Sarah Boll (Decorates her NYC apartment with inspiration from iconic movies) Brand-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, April 1 - Making It Beautiful Sergio Hudson (Fashion designer) and Simone I. Smith (Jewelry designer) Nicole Nikolich (“Yarn bombing” street art) Alison Luchs and Sydni Myers (Translating centuries-old sculptures into Gen-Z slang) Harley Langberg (Making ordinary food into works of art)

Thursday, April 2 - Kathy Ireland Daytime Exclusive: Kathy Ireland (Bombshell lawsuit alleging decades-long fraud by former business partners that devastated her finances)

Friday, April 3 - TTT: Spring Holiday Edition Kat Ashmore (Big Bites: Time to Eat!) Chef Jeff Morneau (Haitian snapper recipe; shares his hosting tips) David Cáceres (Tres leches croissants; Bakery and cafe La Panaderia)



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.