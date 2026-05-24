"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Hannah Brown, Dr. Ashley V. Austin, and More to Appear Week of May 25th

Show themes for this week include Fact or Fiction: Viral Food Trends, Summer Dating, Scene, and Let's Get Lit! Summer Reads.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations.

ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of May 25-29:

Monday, May 25 - Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date March 20, 2026 Mallory, Malia and Mia Casper (Sitting-to-standing challenge took off online) Dr. Ashley V. Austin (Sports medicine and team physician for the WNBA’s New York Liberty) Dr. Majid Fotuhi (The Invincible Brain) tries two challenges and separates fact from fiction. Ackeem Emmons (Tonal coach and mobility expert; demonstrates a workout to help increase mobility)

Tuesday, May 26 - Fact or Fiction: Viral Food Trends Dr. Dendy Engelman (Do the latest beauty trends actually work) Dr. Jen Caudle (Discusses the viral Parasite Cleanse and Cortisol Cocktail) BenTested is back to put the Internet’s most outrageous claims and experiments to the test All-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, May 27 - Summer Dating Scene Lynn-Kate Molina, Sarkie Ampim, and Amy Chan (Discuss micro-cheating) Amanda Mccracken (Breaks down limerence) Kaylena Gonzalez (Viral 3-3-3 Rule) Dan Davis and Amanda Wu (Met at a PowerPoint Pitch-A-Friend event) Kyle Queiro and Petiri Reed (Test the PowerPoint Pitch-A-Friend live on the Tam Fam stage)

Thursday, May 28 - Let’s Get Lit! Summer Reads Reesa Teesa (What (TF) Do I Do Now?: Reclaiming Myself, One Piece at a Time) Hannah Brown (The Bachelorette alum; Reasons to Be Loved by You) Sam Yo (The Monk’s Mindset: Finding Stillness in a World That Won’t Stop Moving)

Friday, May 29 - Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date January 27, 2026 Daytime Exclusive: Jackée Harry (Revealing conversation about her headline-making cosmetic transformation and her acclaimed career) Dr. Patrick Davis (World-renowned plastic surgeon; answer the questions everyone’s been asking)



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.