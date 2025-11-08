"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Karen Pittman, Carrie Preston and More to Appear Week of November 10th

The show also welcomes Telisha Jones, Kevin Ross, Dr. Laura Berman and others.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of November 10-14

Monday, November 10- Candid Conversations: Intimacy & Love Dr. Laura Berman (Sex Magic: Take Your Body, Mind, and Relationship to the next level with Spectacular Intimacy) Lisa Catalano (Took out billboards to find love) Kevin Ross (Sets the mood with his hit “Love in the Middle”) (TV-14)

Tuesday, November 11 - Signs Gabby Bernstein (Three-step method for asking for and receiving signs) Shelby Garcia (Story of loss and the sign she received on the biggest day of her life that comforted her) Tish Period (Getting the surprise of a lifetime from TLC while singing their song) Hannah Wilson (Comforting sign she received from her “soul kitty” after he passed)

Wednesday, November 12 - Daytime Exclusives Daytime Exclusive : Karen Pittman (The Morning Show) Daytime Exclusive : Carrie Preston (Elsbeth) A big surprise for a special heroic Tam Fam member and his family All new Shop Tam Fam

Thursday, November 13 - Behind the Curtains Telisha Jones (The real woman behind the AI-generated singer Xania Monet; Behind the scenes look at her music-making process)

Friday, November 14 - Something from nothing Chef Alison Roman (Something from Nothing; essential pantry staples, classic dishes, and an inside look at her grocery store, “First Bloom”) Erin Morton (Viral performance of a classic hit paved the way for her Broadway dreams; plus, she performs for the Tam Fam)



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.