"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Jim Gaffigan, Nate Berkus, and More to Appear Week of November 24th

The show also welcomes Caitlin Murray, Owen Herrera, Tyler Bergantino, and others plus, a performance by Kirby.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of November 24-28

Monday, November 24 Daytime Exclusive: Jim Gaffigan (Live from the Old Forester: The Bourbon Set) Caitlin Murray and Ronsina Ray (Content creators)

Tuesday, November 25 - Nate Berkus Help My Home Nate Berkus (Foundations: Timeless Design) Waverly Vienna (“DIY princess;” Candyland demo for the Tam Fam)

Wednesday, November 26 - Tamron’s Friendsgiving Performance by Kirby (“Miss Black America”) Owen Herrera (How his run club turned into a worldwide movement) Tyler Bergantino (The Tall Tour) Liv Schreiber (Camp Social, a sleepaway camp designed for adults seeking new friends)

Thursday, November 27 - Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date October 16, 2025 Exclusive: Cam Newton (His childhood as a preacher’s kid, fatherhood, and an announcement just for the Tam Fam) Co-Host of BET’s 106 & Sports joins the conversation for a look at the new show.

Friday, November 28 - Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date October 9, 2025 Daytime Exclusive : Mayci Neeley (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives; Told You So) Frederick Richard (Olympic medal-winning gymnast; Guinness World Record holder; taking a stand against the gymnastics establishment) Sandi Mendoza (Incredible story of how she gave birth in a pickup truck)



