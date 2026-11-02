"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, Henry Winkler, and More to Appear Week of November 2nd

Topics this week include: "Fact or Fiction" discussing the latest trends, hacks, and myths about health and beauty; "The Words We Carry" exploring negative thoughts, doubt, self-talk, and the benefits of therapy.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations.

ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians, and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Summerdale Productions and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment . Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of November 2-6:

Monday, November 2 - Fact or Fiction Taylor Wallace (Discusses whether figs contain dead wasps, local honey helps with seasonal allergies, and if American sliced bread is real bread) Dr. Jen Caudle (Breaks down the viral gelatin water weight-loss trend, while board-certified Dr. Kiran Mian (Tests popular beauty hacks, including whether banana peels work like Botox and whether prescription acne medication can make your nose look smaller) Dr. Lucky Sekhon (Pregnancy myths) Putting old wives’ tales to the test with the first-ever Tam Fam surprise gender reveal!

Tuesday, November 3 - Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date September 15, 2026 Michelle Hadley (A Toxic Love Story; opens up about spending 88 days in jail for a crime she didn’t commit after being framed by her ex-fiancé) Carlos King (Discusses his road to becoming a reality TV mogul) Anthony Baines (Rideshare driver on the wild night police jumped into his car to chase down a suspect)

Wednesday, November 4 - Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date September 29, 2026 Stephanie Pastor (Shares her experience with perimenopause and how hormone replacement therapy changed her life) Dr. Jessica Shepherd (The latest science behind HRT and testosterone for women) Jennifer La Salle and Trevor Larcom (Why they have jumped in on the peptide wellness craze) Dr. Dhruv Khullar (On the science and potential risks of Hormones and Peptides)

Thursday, November 5 - What You Don’t Know Exclusive : Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and her son Jackson Jordan open up about his private battle with colorectal cancer at age 27. Dr. Phillip Reid, Jackson’s oncologist, discusses the rise of colorectal cancer in young people, potential risk factors, warning signs and the importance of early screening. Dan Horan (Videographer behind the viral “Philly Phone Project” shares how his social experiment is encouraging strangers to open up) Shop Tam Fam

Friday, November 6 - The Words We Carry Henry Winkler (How therapy has changed his life, the two words he lives by, and his new children’s book, Detective Duck: The Mystery of the Flash Flood) Lisa Nichols (Practical advice for overcoming negative thoughts and building positive affirmations) Hannah Carr (Opens up about the viral video that captured her struggle with negative self-talk and how her 4-year-old daughter inspired her to be kinder to herself) Ashley Fields (Overcoming doubt to pursue her dream career)



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.



