"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Anastasia Soare, Tim Tebow and More to Appear Week of November 3rd

The show also welcomes "Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner, Faith Jenkins and Kenny Lattimore, Joseph Sikora and more.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of November 3-7

Monday, November 3 - Let’s Get Lit! Gerry Turner and fiancée, Lana Sutton (Golden Years; first-ever Golden Bachelor) Daytime Exclusive: Anastasia Soare (Queen of Brows; Raising Brows) Abby Phillip (A Dream Deferred: Jesse Jackson) Justinian Huang (K-Pop Demon Hunters; Lucky Seed)

Tuesday, November 4 - True Crime Updates with Tamron Hall Rosey Rosemond (hoping to solve the case of her sister’s murder) and Amara Cofer (Black Girl Gone) Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins (Real-life couple behind Netflix’s American Nightmare; working with law enforcement to solve decades-old cold cases) Plus, amazing updates from a woman who was held captive in her own garage A couple who faced an adoption scam

Wednesday, November 5 - Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow Daytime Exclusive: Tim Tebow (Look Again) and Demi-Leigh Tebow (Former Miss Universe-turned-global advocate) Collette Divitto (Founder and CEO of Collettey’s Cookies) Rosemary Alfredo (Festive treats perfect for your next holiday cookie swap)

Thursday, November 6 - Who’s Got the Power? Exclusive: Faith Jenkins (TV judge) and Kenny Lattimore (Digital smear campaign that turned their lives upside down) Daytime Exclusive: Joseph Sikora (Third and final season of Power Book IV: Force)

Friday, November 7 - Listen Up! Loren Lorosa (Breakfast Club; The Latest with Loren Lorosa) Charisma Carpenter (Buffy the Vampire Slayer podcast The B**** Is Back) Steve Burns (Original host Blue’s Clues; Alive with Steve Burns)



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.