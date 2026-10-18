"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Lisa Vanderpump, Leslie Jones, and More to Appear Week of October 19th

The show also welcomes up-and-coming designers: Ingjin San, Letwa Billey, Isaiah Johnson, and Rody McDonald.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations.

ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which includes actors, musicians, and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which includes actors, musicians, and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Summerdale Productions and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment . Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of October 19-23:

Monday, October 19 - Up-and-Coming Designer Series Day 1 Leslie Jones (Roast My Rental) Brandon Blackwood (Building his global fashion brand, trusting his own vision, his new heritage collection celebrating his Caribbean roots, and his collaboration with Love Island’s Olandria Carthen) Ingjin San (Unveils her collection on the runway, showcasing designs featuring traditional handwoven Burmese textiles and the personal story behind her work)

Tuesday, October 20 - Up-and-Coming Designer Day 2 Elisa Johnson (Showcases her eyewear collection and discusses building her business with the support of her mother, Cookie Johnson) Yuri Kim, Aki Kim, and Koichi Kim (Life/Style) Max Curry, aka Mr. Vintage Kid (Discusses his love of vintage menswear and his mom’s support) Letwa Billey (Shares her journey from U.S. Navy commander to fashion designer at 50 and unveils her collection on the runway)

Wednesday, October 21 - Up-and-Coming Designer Day 3 Lisa Vanderpump (Home at Villa Rosa) Sarah Wetenhall (Shares how she transitioned from fashion PR to hospitality and opened must-see hotel destinations) Jacqueline Minor and Raegan McGuire Tocco of Sirene (Discuss their ocean-inspired womenswear brand and showcase their designs on the runway)

Thursday, October 22 - Up-and-Coming Designer Day 4 Jude Mikulencak (Project Runway Season 22; journey into fashion and winning collection) Barbara Bradley Baekgaard (Co-founder of Vera Bradley; how she built the brand with $500 and her continued work as an entrepreneur and philanthropist) Tali Kogan helps Jia Spangler reinvent her work wardrobe using pieces from her own closet Isaiah Johnson (Reveals how he taught himself about fashion through library books and showcases his incredible designs)

Friday, October 23 - Up-and-Coming Designer Finale Rody McDonald (Shares how he pursued his fashion dream later in life and built his custom clothing business, Brooklyn Bespoke) Our designers get the surprise of a lifetime from two fashion icon mentors in our biggest finale yet!



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive-produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.



