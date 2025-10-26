"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Patti LaBelle, Kendra Scott and More to Appear Week of October 27th

Plus Jason and Melissa Gowin, Ben Landheer, Cordell Patrick, and others join the show.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

ABC has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of October 27-31

Monday, October 27 - Does It Work? Denise Caldwell (Backless sticky bras and the athleisure jeans that look like denim but feel like your coziest sweats) Genesis Rivas (Oprah Daily’s beauty editor: Overnight makeup prep) Meaghan B. Murphy (Woman’s Day Editor-in-Chief; tests out cleaning putties) Ben Landheer (Testing viral hacks)

Tuesday, October 28 - Next-Level AI: The way AI chatbots are changing everyday lives for both good and bad Jason and Melissa Gowin (How they turned to AI to create versions of themselves for their kids to have forever) Emily Jin (Experience with an AI boyfriend) Kashmir Hill (New York Times’ technology reporter; experience with letting AI make all her decisions for a week) All-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, October 29 - I Survived Cordell Patrick (Sportscaster) and wife, Latonya (21 months after an RV accident that ejected him onto one of LA’s busiest freeways) Kris Spanjian (Surviving a buffalo attack while walking her dogs) Kaitlynn Mccutcheon (Surviving a car crash that went viral on TikTok)

Thursday, October 30 - Exclusive: Patti LaBelle and Kendra Scott Patti Labelle (Queen of Rock & Soul; whipping up something tasty in the kitchen; special announcement just for the Tam Fam) Daytime Exclusive Kendra Scott (Shark Tank; business advice for those looking for their big break)

Friday, October 31 - Love at First Fright Annual Halloween extravaganza in the spookiest place you can be: the world of dating! Single members of the Tam Fam hoping to find a connection



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.