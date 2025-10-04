"Tamron Hall" Guest List: Judge Greg Mathis, Morris Chestnut and More to Appear Week of October 6th

The show also welcomes Mayci Neeley, Jordan E. Cooper, Frederick Richard, Chef Samin Nosrat and others.

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC has announced the show's special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of October 6-10

Monday, October 6 - Tamron’s Tasting Table: Today’s Hottest Chefs Chef Samin Nosrat ( Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share with People You Love: A Cookbook ; recipe for golden chicken soup) Chef Paul Carmichael (Kabawa the No. 4 spot on The New York Times’ Best Restaurants of NYC: recipe for curry shrimp) Chef Yara Herrera (Co-owner of Hellbender; recipe for tres leches cake)

Tuesday, October 7 - Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date September 16, 2025 Tamron celebrates her 55th birthday! Exclusive Performance by Charity Lockhart Lisa Gilbert Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, October 8 - Exclusive: Judge Greg Mathis and Family Judge Greg Mathis (Exclusive conversation about marriage, growth and love) Linda Reese Mathis (How the couple has navigated challenges and came out stronger than ever) Greg Mathis Jr., and Elliott Cooper (Obstacles they’ve faced as a same-sex couple)

Thursday, October 9 - Ripped from the Headlines Daytime Exclusive: Mayci Neeley ( The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives ; Told You So ) Frederick Richard (Olympic medal-winning gymnast; Guinness World Record holder; taking a stand against the gymnastics establishment) Sandi Mendoza (Incredible story of how she gave birth in a pickup truck)

Friday, October 10 - Walking in Your Purpose Daytime Exclusive: Morris Chestnut (Season 2 premiere of Watson ) Jordan E. Cooper ( Freakier Friday ; new play Oh Happy Day! ) Exclusive Performance by the cast of Oh Happy Day! Surprise guest you won’t want to miss!



Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City.