"The Parent Trap" Gets Parodied: "Ginger Twinsies" Announces Off-Broadway Debut
The 80-minute play is set to parody the 1998 film.
Have you ever watched The Parent Trap and gone “this is ridiculous and should be presented as such"? Get ready.
What’s Happening:
- A new parody of The Parent Trap is heading Off-Broadway later this year.
- Written and directed by Kevin Zak, Ginger Twinsies takes aim at 1998’s The Parent Trap.
- The film follows Lindsay Lohan who plays a set of 12 year-old twins who were separated at birth after their parents divorce. Thanks to a chance encounter at a summer camp in Maine, the duo decides to switch places to meet their unknown parent and, hopefully, get them back together.
- One of Nancy Meyers most beloved films, The Parent Trap has gone on to become 1990s iconography for an entire generation.
- Ginger Twinsies promises, and I quote, “nostalgia, camp (literally, they go camping), and some unexpected twists."
- For an extra dose of perfection, be sure to check out the show’s website, which is a beautiful ode to the internet of ‘98.
- Ginger Twinsies debuts July 10th at the Orpheum Theatre in New York City. Tickets go on sale May 5th.