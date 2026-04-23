Special Anniversary Screening of "The Rocketeer" to Close Out Los Feliz Film Fest
The screening will take place with a view of landmarks featured in the film.
A special anniversary screening of the fan-favorite film, The Rocketeer, will close out this year's Los Feliz Film Fest.
What's Happening:
- Celebrating the 35th anniversary of the film, those attending this year's Los Feliz Film Fest will be able to close out the festivities with a special screening of The Rocketeer.
- The closing night event of this year's Los Feliz Film Fest is a special screening of the family adventure beside LA's own UNESCO World Heritage Site, Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House at Barnsdall Art Park, with stunning views of filming locations like The Hollywood Sign, Griffith Observatory, and Frank Lloyd Wright's Ennis House.
- Those in attendance will be able to enjoy a panoramic view of Los Angeles, then rocket back to the 1930s in the Barnsdall Gallery Theatre. The evening concludes with a panel discussion featuring members of the filmmaking team and representatives from The Rocketeer Trust and The Disney Archives exploring the process of adapting graphic novel to cinema.
- This event is a benefit for Barnsdall Art Park Foundation and is a free gift with your donation of $59 or more. Your gift will include access to the film screening and discussion after the film.
- The screening will take place on April 28, at 7:00 PM, and tickets can be found at the official site.
- It is also important to to note that seating within the theatre is available on a first come first served basis.
- The mission of the Barnsdall Art Park Foundation is to ensure that Barnsdall Art Park is a vibrant, inclusive space for creativity, cultural expression, civic conversation, and social empowerment. Barnsdall Art Park's facilities, including Hollycock House (California's first modern architectural property listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site) are owned by the City of Los Angeles, operated by the Department of Cultural Affairs, and maintained by the Department of Recreation and Parks and the Department of General Services. The Barnsdall Art Park Foundation was established in 2003 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in support of the City of Los Angeles's comprehensive landscape, infrastructure, and program initiatives.
"I'll Miss Hollywood":
- Originally having debuted in 1991, The Rocketeer (based on a graphic novel) is set in 1938 Los Angeles, following a young stunt pilot named Cliff Secord (Billy Campbell) who stumbles upon a stolen experimental jet pack.
- When he straps it on, he becomes "The Rocketeer," and (after mastering the skill with a little help from a helmet) is able to soar through the skies and perform in airshows. However, he quickly attractions attention, not just from the media, but the government and some enemies as well.
- The movie really leans into the 1930s pulp-style adventure, inspired by comics and serials of the era. It's also a favorite among fans of art deco influence.
- The movie was not a huge box office blowout when it debuted, but developed a cult following of fans over the years, many who cite it as a "Throwback" superhero-style film. Appropriate, since The Rocketeer was directed by Joe Johnstone, who later went on to direct Captain America: The First Avenger.