"The View" Guest List: Jelly Roll, Amber Ruffin, and More to Appear Week of February 16th

Savannah Chrisley joins as guest co-host; the show also welcomes Jennifer Garner, Ruth E. Carter, Mark Wahlberg, Jonathan Roumie, and others.

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of February 16-20:

Monday, February 16 The View honors Presidents Day Jessica Capshaw (9-1-1: Nashville) Ruth E. Carter (Costume Design for Sinners) Performance from Broadway’s Ragtime

Tuesday, February 17 - Guest co-host: Savannah Chrisley Exclusive interview with Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo (GOAT; Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic)

Wednesday, February 18 - Guest co-host Savannah Chrisley Mark Wahlberg and Jonathan Roumie (Hallow’s Pray40 Lent Prayer Challenge) Delroy Lindo (Sinners)

Thursday, February 19 - Guest co-host Savannah Chrisley Amber Ruffin (Bigfoot!)

Friday, February 20 - Guest co-host Savannah Chrisley Jennifer Garner (The Last Thing He Told Me)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.