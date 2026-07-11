"The View" Guest List: Jennifer Garner, Anya Taylor-Joy, and More to Appear Week of July 13th

Plus, Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham join the show, and the summertime favorite Ladies Get Lit week returns with reading selections from the co-hosts!

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of July 13-17:

Monday, July 13 The View kicks off Ladies Get Lit with the co-hosts’ picks for summer reading

Tuesday, July 14 Jennifer Garner (The Five-Star Weekend) Ladies Get Lit

Wednesday, July 15 Octavia Spencer (Ride or Die) Ladies Get Lit

Thursday, July 16 Anya Taylor-Joy (Lucky) Performance from Broadway’s Aladdin Ladies Get Lit

Friday, July 17 Hannah Waddingham (Ride or Die) Ladies Get Lit



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.



