"The View" Guest List: Marjorie Taylor Greene, Michelle Buteau, and More to Appear Week of July 6th

The show also welcomes Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, and Michael and Liz Symon.

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of July 6-10:

Monday, July 6 Michelle Buteau (Survival of the Thickest, Spa Weekend)

Tuesday, July 7 Former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Wednesday, July 8 Day of Hot Topics

Thursday, July 9 Lindsay Hubbard (Summer House; In the City) and Kyle Cooke (Summer House)

Friday, July 10 Michael and Liz Symon (Simply Symons)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.



