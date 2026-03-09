"The View" Guest List: Viola Davis, Nathan Lane, and More to Appear Week of March 9th

Sheryl Underwood joins as a guest co-host plus, Valerie Bertinelli, Minnie Driver, Chris O'Donnell, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," and more featured this week.

24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of March 9-13:

Monday, March 9 - Guest co-host Sheryl Underwood Viola Davis and James Patterson (Judge Stone: A Novel)

Tuesday, March 10 - Guest co-host Sheryl Underwood Day of Hot Topics

Wednesday, March 11 - Guest co-host Sheryl Underwood Valerie Bertinelli (Getting Naked) Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla Matthews and Mayci Neeley (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives)

Thursday, March 12 - Guest co-host Sheryl Underwood Nathan Lane (Death of a Salesman) Stephen Lang (The Optimist)

Friday, March 13 - Guest co-host Sheryl Underwood Minnie Driver (The Faithful) Chris O’Donnell (9-1-1: Nashville)





The co-hosts are talking the hottest pop culture topics on The Weekend View:

Saturday and Sunday, March 14-15 - Guest co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck Zendaya and Tom Holland’s possible secret wedding Jim Carrey’s award show appearance sparks wild theories Sneak Peek of Bravo’s Ladies of London Etiquette is making a comeback Elisabeth’s secrets from her time on Survivor as the hit reality show turns 50



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.