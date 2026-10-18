"The View" Guest List: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andy Cohen, and More to Appear Week of October 19th

The show also welcomes Stephen A. Smith, Ice-T, Collin Gosselin, Eisa Davis; plus tune in Tuesday for a celebration of Sunny Hostin's birthday!

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of October 19-23:

Monday, October 19 Day of Hot Topics

Tuesday, October 20 The View celebrates Sunny Hostin’s birthday with a performance by Dance Theatre of Harlem Andy Cohen (Andy’s Bravo Scrapbook: Twenty Years Behind the Scenes of the Real Housewives and the Bravoverse)

Wednesday, October 21 Stephen A. Smith (Straight Shooter with Stephen A.)

Thursday, October 22 Ice-T (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) Collin Gosselin (In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood)

Friday, October 23 Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis (Warriors)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.



