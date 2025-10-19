"The View" Guest List: Ben Stiller, Brie Larson and More to Appear Week of October 20th

Plus the Political View with Bernie Sanders, Karine Jean-Pierre; a celebration of Sunny's birthday

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of October 20-24:

Monday, October 20 The Political View with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) ( Fight Oligarchy ) The View " celebrates Sunny’s birthday

Tuesday, October 21 Brie Larson and Courtney McBroom ( Party People: A Cookbook for Creative Celebrations ) The Political View with Karine Jean-Pierre ( Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines )

Wednesday, October 22 Ethan Hawke ( Blue Moon ) John Grisham ( The Widow )

Thursday, October 23 Ben Stiller ( Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost ) Performance from Broadway’s Aladdin

Friday, October 24 Roy Wood Jr. (The Man of Many Fathers) Deborah Roberts ( Sisters Loved and Treasured ; 20/20 )



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.