"The View" Guest List: Jennifer Lopez, Aubrey Plaza, and More to Appear Week of October 6th

Plus Andrew Cuomo, Rose Byrne, Hassan Minhaj, and others join the show; and the ladies celebrate Joy's birthday

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of October 6-10:

Monday, October 6 The Political View with the former governor of New York and current candidate for New York City mayor, Andrew Cuomo

Tuesday, October 7 Jennifer Lopez ( Kiss of the Spiderwoman ) The View celebrates Joy Behar’s birthday with a tag sale

Wednesday, October 8 Aubrey Plaza ( Luna and the Witch Throw a Halloween Party )

Thursday, October 9 Hasan Minhaj ( Tron: Ares ; Hasan Hates Ronny | Ronny Hates Hasan ) Chloe Fineman ( Saturday Night Live )

Friday, October 10 Rose Byrne ( If I Had Legs I’d Kick You ) Kenzi Richardson ( Vampirina: Teenage Vampire )



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.