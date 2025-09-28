"The View" Guest List: Tim Allen, Zohran Mamdani and More to Appear Week of September 29th

Plus Kate McKinnon, Neil Patrick Harris and Dave Burtka, and John Edward and Robert Hilland also join the show.

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

The View Guests for the Week of September 29-October 3:

Monday, September 29 Tim Allen ( Shifting Gears )

Tuesday, September 30 Kate McKinnon ( Secrets of the Purple Pearl ) John Edward and Robert Hilland ( Chasing Evil: Shocking Crimes, Supernatural Forces, and an FBI Agent’s Search for Hope and Justice ")

Wednesday, October 1 The Political View with Zohran Mamdani (democratic candidate for New York City mayor)

Thursday, October 2 Neil Patrick Harris ( ART ) and David Burtka ( Both Sides of the Glass: Paired Cocktails and Mocktails to Toast Any Taste )

Friday, October 3 TBA



