"The View" Guest List: Lizzo, Maisie Williams, and More to Appear Week of September 7-11

This week marks the premiere of season 30, and the show also welcomes Andrew Garfield, Sherri Shepherd, and Ted Cruz.

Next week The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show, including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues, including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more.

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of September 7-11:

Monday, September 7 - Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date July 23, 2026 Tracee Ellis Ross (Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross; Every Brilliant Thing)

Tuesday, September 8 Season 30 premiere of The View with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro

Wednesday, September 9 Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) (Going Further: The Incomparable Clarence Thomas) Lizzo (Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin’)

Thursday, September 10 Andrew Garfield (The Uprising)

Friday, September 11 Sherri Shepherd (Robin Roberts Presents: Angel in the Rubble) Maisie Williams (Practical Magic 2)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive-produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.



