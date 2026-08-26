Iconic Stage and Screen Actor Tim Curry Passes Away at Age of 80

British Actor, Voice Actor, Singer, star of stage and screen, Tim Curry, has passed away. Details on his passing are still scarce, but the actor has been facing numerous health issues for over a decade. TMZ reports that police responded to a call at his house at 11:23 PM on Tuesday night, with the actor passing away in his Los Angeles home.

Curry was a staple in the life of a generation of film and Disney fans. Though he started his acting career in the 60s, his breakout film role was in the now Disney-owned The Rocky Horror Picture Show in 1975 as Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Initially dismissed by critics, the film became a cult classic and a staple of midnight movie screenings. He later portrayed Pennywise the Clown in the ABC miniseries adaptation of Stephen King's IT, and the butler in another cult classic, Clue.

It was a role in 1992's Home Alone 2 that locked him in for a younger generation of fans, as the Concierge in the movie who (arguably was just doing his job) served as the villain in the film. A few years later, he enchanted audiences by taking a turn as Long John Silver in Muppet Treasure Island, showing off his musical chops alongside the Muppets themselves.

If you didn't recognize his face, you would definitely know his voice - having lent it to episodes of TaleSpin, Darkwing Duck, The Little Mermaid series, Gargoyles, the Aladdin series, Mighty Ducks, Quack Pack, Recess, Teacher's Pet, The Proud Family, Phineas and Ferb, Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and more. This also includes a standout role in Ferngully: The Last Rainforest and even the Nickelodeon series, The Wild Thornberrys, where he voiced patriarch Nigel Thornberry.

Curry was also called upon to voice a sinister sales-bot in another cult classic, but not a film - the pre-show of the ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter attraction at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. From 1995-2003, Guest could hear performance as S.I.R., an audio-animatronic figure who demonstrated a new teleportation technology and maniacally trapped the cute and cuddly Skippy mid-teleport. A subtle warning of the menacing nature of the theatrical experience that would follow.

In 2012, Curry suffered a major stroke and has used a wheelchair since. Curry, who never married and has no children, mostly pulled back on his acting career then but continued to work on his voiceover projects. He leaves behind a legacy of iconic work that will long be cherished by his fans of all ages.