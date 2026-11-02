Touchstone and Beyond: "The Invisible"

I was originally going to start the final year of "Touchstone and Beyond" with a look at Angie, but after getting a copy of The Invisible, what better way to celebrate Halloween than with Hollywood Pictures’ last supernatural thriller?

The Establishing Shot

Nick is on the cusp of graduation and facing a future that his mother has planned out for him. Though he tries to break free from his protective parent, Nick runs afoul of Annie. On the other side of the law, Annie has committed grand theft auto (or robbery) and is turned in by an unknown source.

She thinks it’s Nick, when really it was her boyfriend, Marcus. Annie and her gang corner Nick, beat him unconscious, and leave him for dead. The next morning, Nick wakes up, returns to school, and is shocked to learn that he isn’t really there. He is invisible to everyone because he’s not dead—but he’s close to the end.

With the police following Annie and a massive search underway for Nick’s body, the spirit-like Nick must try to bring some justice to what happened to him and perhaps save his own life. The more he learns about his would-be killers, the more Nick starts to care for the forgotten Annie. The only problem for Nick is that empathy for your killer may be endearing, but if he can’t influence Annie to save him, he really will die.

The Spotlight

Justin Chatwin is a delightful surprise in the lead role. He has all the charisma and skill to make the audience care about Nick and root for his success.

The cinematography is beautiful. From outdoors to indoors, the movie’s ethereal look blends well with the storyline and makes the whole film feel unsettled, much like Nick’s journey between life and death.

The Shadows

The cops in this story are stupid. The fact that Annie was able to escape from them during the overpass scene without the cops attempting to chase her is a testament to the terrible police work being done in this city. Annie also seems to have an easy time breaking into the school and moving throughout the city with no one really noticing her. Why wouldn't the prime suspect in Nick’s disappearance be noticed as she walked through town? My only answer is that the cops are terrible.

I love Marcia Gay Harden, but she is wasted in the movie as the controlling mother. I’m sure her name lent credibility to the film, but her part in the movie could have been played by anyone.

Production Stills

The majority of principal photography took place in Vancouver, B.C.

The movie earned almost eight million dollars during its opening weekend.

The movie was adapted from the book Den osynlige by Mats Wahl. The book was also adapted into a Swedish film.

The movie was originally set to be released through DreamWorks Pictures, but that deal fell through, and Disney acquired the rights in 2005.

This is the final film that the Hollywood Pictures label distributed for Disney.

The movie was not screened for critics prior to its release in theaters.

The ever-famous Wilhelm Scream can be heard in the film. Roughly at the twenty-five-minute mark, a guy is thrown into a pool, and you should be able to hear cinema's most famous sound effect.

Person of Interest

Cory Monteith of Glee plays a student named Jimmy. This was a couple of years before the hit television show, and his two scenes take place in the English class where they discuss poetry.

Bill’s Rating

I like The Invisible. The film has a depth to it that I think was lost on critics when it was released, but it can be appreciated during home viewing. I especially like that the title of the film is not just referencing the plot, but also connects with the overall theme of the characters' lives. Nick is invisible to his mother, and Annie seems to be invisible to everyone, including her family.

The movie is not a scary film, nor is it a cinematic masterpiece. However, the story is well-acted by Justin Chatwin, who carries the burden of the narrative gracefully. How the film is shot adds a level of eeriness that enhances the overall experience.

It’s not the Citizen Kane of cinema, but The Invisible is a great example of a unique brand of movie that Disney doesn’t make for the big screen anymore. If you can, check out this unique and enjoyable film from David S. Goyer.

Cast

Justin Chatwin as Nick Powell

Margarita Levieva as Annie Newton

Chris Marquette as Pete Egan

Alex O’Loughlin as Marcus Bohem

Marcia Gay Harden as Diane Powell

Crew

Directed by: David S. Goyer

Written by: Mick Davis / Christine Roum

Produced by: Hollywood Pictures / Spyglass Entertainment / Birnbaum-Barber Productions

The Financials

North American Box Office: $20.6 million

Worldwide Total Box Office: $26.8 million

Coming Soon

Touchstone and Beyond returns in two weeks with a look at the Geena Davis film Angie.



