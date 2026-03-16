Touchstone and Beyond: "Krippendorf’s Tribe"

Feature Presentation: Krippendorf’s Tribe

Cast of Characters

Richard Dreyfuss as James Krippendorf

Jenna Elfman as Veronica Micelli

Natasha Lyonne as Shelley

Lily Tomlin as Ruth

Elevator Pitch

Professor James Krippendorf is in a bind. Having spent grant money on the promise of finding a lost tribe of people in New Guinea, Krippendorf has failed, and with the death of his wife, fallen into despair. He has neglected his work, his kids, and his own sanity.



When he is forced to report on his findings at the university, Krippendorf concocts a ridiculous story about finding the lost tribe of the ‘Shelmikedmu’ which is based off of his children’s names. Coaxing the kids into filming faked footage in the backyard, Krippendorf is a bona fide success. With the help of Veronica Micelli, the ruse continues right to a major awards ceremony.



The problem for Krippendorf is, will he tell the truth and honor the joy he and his kids have had in the wake of the loss of their mom, or will he continue the façade for financial gain?

The Orson Welles Award of Brilliance

Elfman and Dreyfuss are quite funny together. They have a chemistry that is needed and works well to advance the narrative.

The Alan Smithee Award of Anonymity

Well, the idea of a white male academic who falsifies a remote tribe of people and then dresses as them to film ‘footage’ would never be made today. The idea that comedy can be found in a story that is all about a white American who appropriates a culture is not funny and film audiences of today would protest in the streets.

The constant use of the word savage by many characters is an immediate no, and in retrospect, not funny.

Production Team

Directed by Todd Holland

Todd Holland Produced by Touchstone Pictures / MBST Entertainment / Dreyfuss-James Productions

Touchstone Pictures / MBST Entertainment / Dreyfuss-James Productions Written by Frank Parkin / Charlie Peters

Frank Parkin / Charlie Peters Release Date: February 27, 1998

February 27, 1998 Domestic Box Office Gross: $7,571,115



I Know Their Name

Elaine Stritch as Irene Hargrove the Krippendorf grandmother. Anyone who has watched a film knows who Elaine Stritch is and will see her instantly in this movie.

Deep Dive Behind the Scenes

The movie’s opening weekend gross was a dismal $3,316,377 opening in the 7th spot of the box office.

Dreyfuss was nominated for Worst Actor by the Stinkers Bad Movie Awards.

When looking back on his time making the picture, Dreyfuss had nothing but great things to say about working with Jenna Elfman on the movie. He did not think the film was any good but liked Elfman.

When Dreyfuss was being interviewed during the films release, his high praise for Elfman continued in an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times. He told the paper that his costar was the first person in two decades that he would compare with the famed comedian Lucielle Ball.

Robin Williams was originally attached to star as Krippendorf.

In the Best Buy scene where Elfman’s character Veronica notices herself in the Shelmikedmu, if you pay close attention, you will spot a shopper holding a VHS version of another Touchstone and Dreyfuss collaboration, Stakeout.

Elfman was reportedly cast for the lead role in Dharma & Greg while in the middle of filming Krippendorf’s Tribe.

The film is based on the book Krippendorf’s Tribe.

Legendary cinematographer Dean Cundey shot the picture.

Mila Kunis has a small role in the film as Abbey Tournquist.

Bill’s Spicy Take

When Richard Dreyfuss is funny, he’s hilarious, and when he’s not, it’s painful to watch.

Oscar Thoughts

(These rankings are awarded based on my love for Hitchcock films)

{Frenzy Award-Skip this Film, Torn Curtain Award-Desperate for Something to Watch, For the Birds-A Perfect Film for Any Device, Rear Window Award- You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen because this film is cinema.}



Krippendorf’s Tribe is not the worst movie to come from the Touchstone Pictures label. (My Father the Hero holds that ‘honor’.) However, the central focus of the film is poorly executed. I think the moment that it crosses over to Krippendorf dressing up as a member of the lost tribe is when the story loses its value, and dives into stupidity.

There is a sweet sentimental story about family, and how the loss of one of the parents can leave a lasting hole in the family unit. The fact that Krippendorf is trying his best to raise his kids, and failing at everything is a universal theme that would connect with anyone. Had the film taken the route of Krippendorf supplying falsified artifacts instead of video would have made the movie better and not as offensive as it comes off in many scenes.



Krippendorf’s Tribe gets my Torn Curtain Award. If you are desperate for something to watch then the movie should fulfill your needs, but don’t expect high art.

Coming Attractions

Next week, a look back at the comedy Disorganized Crime.

