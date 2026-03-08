Touchstone and Beyond: "Mumford"

Feature Presentation: Mumford

Cast of Characters

Loren Dean as Dr. Mumford

Hope Davis as Sofie

Jason Lee as Skip Skipperton

Alfre Woodard as Lily

Mary McDonnell as Althea

Martin Short as Lionel

Ted Danson as Jeremy

Zoey Deschanel as Nessa

Elevator Pitch

Dr. Mumford is a successful psychiatrist in the town of Mumford. Beloved by the citizens, and a growing practice, Dr. Mumford is facing a crisis of identity. He takes on Skip Skipperton as a patient and learns that the richest man in town is worth billions, but lonely.



Mumford values Skip’s friendship and makes a confession of his own. He’s not really a psychiatrist. Skip is floored by the revelation but keeps his secret. Meanwhile, Mumford’s newest patient Sofie is progressing in her therapy, and Mumford is falling in love with her.



The fact that he is so popular, and a competitor to other doctors in town, leads Mumford to a tipping point in his life. His secret will come out, and it will change his life. The only problem for Mumford is that he worries how it will affect his relationship with Sofie.

The Orson Welles Award of Brilliance

Loren Dean and Hope Davis are phenomenal. They have such great chemistry in their scenes, and it was so easy to get caught up in their relationship because they portray a real and honest life together. They have small intimate moments that make the viewers sit in wonder at the brilliance of their work.



Jason Lee is a delight as Skip. He plays the earnest and clueless genius who happens to be a billionaire with such wit and shy charm that it might be Lee’s best performance on screen. He’s the type of character that anyone would want to be friends with.



The Alan Smithee Award of Anonymity

Ted Danson and Martin Short are wasted in the film. Their roles were inconsequential and despite their ability, they never get a chance to shine in the movie.



The nudity was unnecessary and detracts from the overall tone of the film.



Production Team

Directed by Lawrence Kasdan

Lawrence Kasdan Produced by Touchstone Pictures / Kasdan Pictures

Touchstone Pictures / Kasdan Pictures Written by Lawrence Kasdan

Lawrence Kasdan Release Date: September 24, 1999

September 24, 1999 Budget: $28 million

$28 million Domestic Box Office Gross: $4,555,459

I Know Their Name

Pruitt Taylor Vince as Henry Follett. Many will recognize him for his killer role in Identity, as well as his work in the recent Superman.

Deep Dive Behind the Scenes

Lawrence Kasdan was nominated for two awards by the San Sebastian Film Festival for the movie. Nominated for the Golden Seashell, Kasdan won the Best Screenplay award.

The film’s opening weekend box office was terrible, grossing a meager $1,851,291.

This was Zoey Deschanel’s first film

Jason Lee did all his own skateboarding in the film, falling back on his professional skateboarding experience to make it look real and genuine.

Johnny Depp was reportedly offered the role of Dr. Mumford but could not make the scheduling around production.

Simon Helberg, Howard from The Big Bang Theory, plays Dr. Mumford’s college roommate. This is reportedly his first acting credit.

Kasdan has a small homage to his previous work Raiders of the Lost Ark in the movie.

Film Critic Roger Ebert praised the film and stated that the film would sneak up on the audience and make you feel better about yourself. He also stated that the movie seemed to be an internal longing by Kasdan for people to listen better and value one another more.

Bill’s Spicy Take

Disney is not capable of making films like Mumford anymore.



Oscar Thoughts

(These rankings are awarded based on my love for Hitchcock films)

{Frenzy Award-Skip this Film, Torn Curtain Award-Desperate for Something to Watch, For the Birds-A Perfect Film for Any Device, Rear Window Award- You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen because this film is cinema.}

Mumford gets my For the Birds Award. This really is a uniquely human and soft story about the idea of listening and caring for others. There are no big saves by the hero, nor is there a fight to end or some grand gesture by the hero to get the girl. It’s a film about people. People who listen and talk, and hear what others are saying, and give people the time and effort in this world that we all deserve.

The fact that Lawrence Kasdan is the writer director of the film allows audiences to buy in right away, but the brilliant casting of Loren Dean is what makes Mumford a standout. His everyman portrayal is something audiences will connect with for decades. His soft and subtle entrances into the scenes allow viewers to see a human.

Dean is the quintessential being who is just trying to find his place in his life. Despite a series of setbacks and problems in life, his Mumford recognized what he was good at and then tried to apply it to life.



We all wish to meet a Dr. Mumford. Someone who is nonjudgmental, intelligent, kindhearted, and willing to help by simply listening. There is a certain ethereal quality to the film that makes one wonder if the town of Mumford would be Utopia realized.

Coming Attractions

Next week, a look back at Richard Dreyfuss and Jenna Elfman in Krippendorf’s Tribe.