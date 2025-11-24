Touchstone and Beyond: "Outrageous Fortune"

Feature Presentation: Outrageous Fortune

Cast of Characters

Shelley Long as Lauren

Bette Midler as Sandy

Peter Coyote as Michael

Robert Prosky as Stanislav Korzenowski

George Carlin as Frank Madras

Elevator Pitch

Lauren and Sandy are fortunate to be accepted into an acting class run by the legendary Stanislav Korzenowski. They learn from the master thespian, and the two women soon learn they both have the same boyfriend, Michael.



When Micheal is killed, Lauren and Sandy are shocked to discover he was working for the CIA but to make matters worse, he was a double agent and worked for the KGB as well. Examining the body, the two realize that Michael didn’t die, and sooner than expected, the two women go on the run, and collide with a whole world of trouble.

From the streets of the big city to a cliff-top finale, Lauren and Sandy are going to need to rely on each other if they wish to survive.



The Orson Welles Award of Brilliance

Bette Midler is funny. She genuinely makes this movie a joy to watch, thanks to her comedic timing.



The Alan Smithee Award of Anonymity

Outrageous Fortune is not good. This is a film that throws everything including the proverbial kitchen sink into this screwball comedy, and quite honestly, it makes the film a full-throttle mess. I don’t care for Lauren, and Michael telegraphs to the audience not to trust him.

Despite all the great work from Midler, an appearance from George Carlin, and some great scenery, the film is hardly a ‘razzle-dazzle of a high order’, like People Magazine claimed.

Production Team

Directed by Arthur Hiller

Directed by Arthur Hiller
Produced by Touchstone Pictures / Silver Screen Partners II / Interscope Communications

Written by Leslie Dixon

Release Date: January 30, 1987

Budget: $25 million

Domestic Box Office Gross: $52,864,741

I Know Their Name

The man who plays Weldon, is easily recognizable. Actor Anthony Heald will always be knowable thanks to his important role as Dr. Chilton in The Silence of the Lambs.



Deep Dive Behind the Scenes

The movie grossed almost six and half million dollars in its opening weekend.

Midler won an American Comedy Award for her work in the movie.

She was also nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in the film.

Midler and Long were both promised top billing. Neither would compromise, so east of the Mississippi River Midler was top billing, while west of the Mississippi Long held the top spot.

Better Midler was pregnant during the production of the film. At the commencement of shooting she was three months pregnant, and by the time the film wrapped, she was six months pregnant.

Apparently, according to Midler, shooting the film with Shelley Long had its moments of difficulty. The two actors struggled to get along.

Suzanne Somers was originally offered Midler’s role.

The title of the film comes from Hamlet, when the paranoid prince makes his famous ‘To be or not to be’ soliloquy.

Fans of Murphy Brown may be quick enough to spot Robert Pastorelli in a small role.

Roger Ebert gave the film 2 stars out of four, and said the film was ‘painstakingly crafted as a product.’

Gene Siskel wasn’t much kinder to the film, but praised Midler as being the only reason to watch the movie.

Bill’s Spicy Take

This should have been a solo Bette Midler project.

Oscar Thoughts

(These rankings are awarded based on my love for Hitchcock films)

{Frenzy Award-Skip this Film, Torn Curtain Award-Desperate for Something to Watch, For the Birds-A Perfect Film for Any Device, Rear Window Award- You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen because this film is cinema.}

Outrageous Fortune is one of those many films that Touchstone Pictures made with stars who fell on hard times and yet made money. This is a hallmark of the 1980’s, and a legacy of Disney’s first adult studio.



This doesn’t mean that you should waste your time and watch this movie. Outrageous Fortune gets my Frenzy Award. Skip this disaster of the past.

