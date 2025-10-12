Touchstone and Beyond: "People Like Us"

And yet, it's a film about people who are not like us.

Feature Presentation: People Like Us

Cast of Characters:

Chris Pine as Sam

Elizabeth Banks as Frankie

Michelle Pfeiffer as Lillian

Olivia Wilde as Hannah

Michael Hall D’Addario

Elevator Pitch

Sam has always had a distant and rocky relationship with his father. When his dad dies, Sam grudgingly returns home for the funeral, only to learn from his dad’s lawyer that he has a sister. When Sam meets his sister Frankie, the grieving son also learns he has a nephew.

As the brother and sister get to know one another, they hit it off, and bond over their own dislike for their dads. While Sam dives deep into the past of his dad, he learns that his mother Lillian knew all about the relationship and Frankie.

Despite the threat of losing his job, and possibly losing his girlfriend Hannah, Sam is compelled to help his sister. Even though he risks a possible indictment in court, when Frankie calls desperate for help, Sam comes to the aid of his sister. He builds a strong relationship with his nephew Josh, and when Sam finally reveals the truth to Frankie, it could change his sister’s life for the better.

The only problem for Sam is, how does he tell her the truth, without ruining their friendship.

The Orson Welles Award of Brilliance

The setting. Anything set in California is always a great time.

Sam and Frankie have tacos at ‘Henry’s Tacos’ in North Hollywood. I would love to sit there and enjoy some tacos.

Elizabeth Banks is always great, even in the weakest of movies.

The Alan Smithee Award of Anonymity

This film has some great actors who are easy to love, however, the development of the characters seems rough, and one dimensional.

Hannah would never stay with Sam in real life. That relationship is doomed.

There were many times when I screamed at the movie as the friendship between Sam and Frankie got awkward. He should have told her right away, and together they could have discovered the reality about their dad, rather than having the wrap up moment near the end of the movie.

Production Team

Directed by Alex Kurtzman

Alex Kurtzman Produced by Touchstone Pictures / DreamWorks Pictures / Hemisphere Media Capital

Touchstone Pictures / DreamWorks Pictures / Hemisphere Media Capital Written by Alex Kurtzman / Roberto Orci / Jody Lambert

Alex Kurtzman / Roberto Orci / Jody Lambert Release Date: June 29, 2012

June 29, 2012 Budget: $16 million

$16 million Domestic Box Office Gross: $12,434,778

$12,434,778 Worldwide Box Office Gross: $12, 558, 931

I Know Their Name

Movie goers will recognize Philip Baker Hall as Ike Rafferty, Sam’s dad’s lawyer. Unfortunately, Philip Baker Hall doesn’t get much to do in the film, but it is always fun to see him show up.

Deep Dive Behind the Scenes

The scene where Pfeiffer slaps Pine, was a moment the actress wanted to get removed from the film. She thought it wouldn’t allow her character to be redeemed later in the movie. I feel like Pfeiffer overthought the moment.

Director Kurtzman spent two weeks prior to shooting rehearsing with the cast. This is a rarity for films.

The screenplay for the movie was on the 2010 ‘Black List’.

Hilary Swank and Rachel McAdams were considered for a role in the film.

Amy Adams was supposed to be in the film but chose to back away from the movie to spend more time with her family.

Meryl Streep was considered for the role of Lillian, but Pfeiffer was cast instead.

The film made over four million dollars on its opening weekend.

Bill’s Spicy Take

Chris Pine is a compelling lead actor, but I am convinced he needs assistance choosing better films for his talent.

Oscar Thoughts

(These rankings are awarded based on my love for Hitchcock films):

Frenzy Award-Skip this Film, Torn Curtain Award-Desperate for Something to Watch, For the Birds-A Perfect Film for Any Device, Rear Window Award- You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen because this film is cinema.)

People Like Us should have been a grand slam at theatres. However, the story is flat in multiple areas, and the development of the lead characters never gets in depth enough for the audience to care for their success.

Chris Pine is a charismatic lead actor who is always destined for a great part. Elizabeth Banks is phenomenal in everything. However, the story is flat, I care nothing for Sam and wish Hannah would find a better boyfriend. The fact that Sam led Frankie on for so long and lied to her makes it difficult to trust him again.

It’s not the worst movie ever made, and thanks to the casting, the film is enjoyable. That’s why People Like Us gets the Torn Curtain Award. It’s not the worst movie, but it’s far from the greatest.

