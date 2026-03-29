Touchstone and Beyond: "Unstrung Heroes"

Feature Presentation: Unstrung Heroes

Cast of Characters

Andie McDowell as Selma

John Turturro as Sid

Michael Richards as Danny

Nathan Watt as Steven



Elevator Pitch

Steven (Franz) Lidz is unhappy and unpopular at school. His father Sid is keen on science, and sometimes an embarrassment for this middle school son. When his mother Selma is diagnosed with cancer, Steven seeks out his eccentric uncles Danny and Arthur to avoid the illness.

Typically, the joke and scorn of many rebukes by his mother Selma and father Sid, Steven connects with his unorthodox uncles. Spending time with them helps Steven to become who he wants to be, as well as giving him the background of his faith and family, which he has missed with his mother and father.

As Selma’s illness gets worse, Steven, now assuming the name of Franz thanks to Danny and Arthur, realizes that when his mother dies, he will be left with his father, and he’s upset about that. What Steven learns is that sometimes during heartbreak and tragedy, when a family comes together to support and love one another, healing can happen in a variety of ways.

The Orson Welles Award of Brilliance

Turturro and McDowell have incredible chemistry. They play the married couple with ease, and while their marriage has trouble, it’s easy to see how McDowell and Turturro bring a light of life into the relationship of Selma and Sid.



Nathan Watt may have made his cinematic debut with the role of Steven, but he hits it out of the park. It was easy to connect with his character, and what Watt does that many child actors have difficulty doing, is to create a meaningful and real character out of a boy who is experiencing such a life-changing moment.



Arthur and Danny are not the butt of any joke, which was nice to see. They could have easily been played as buffoons, which has happened in other films, but rather than comedy stupidity, there is a sense of normalcy to their mania.

The scene where Arthur and Steven collect all the balls that get caught in the drain system is wonderful. It’s a combination of humanity at its most innocent, and how the beauty of children can see the wonder of adults who differ from the normal.



The Alan Smithee Award of Anonymity

Selma’s death is not even close to being real. It’s sappy and cinematic, but rather than give a fitting conclusion to her life, it makes her story and struggle silly.



There needed to be more for Arthur and Danny in the film. I also feel like they should have had another uncle. There were four in the real story, one more character is necessary with a little more development for the estranged brothers of Sid.



Production Team

Directed by Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton Produced by Hollywood Pictures / Roth-Arnold Pictures

Hollywood Pictures / Roth-Arnold Pictures Written by Franz Lidz / Richard LaGravenese

Franz Lidz / Richard LaGravenese Release Date: September 22, 1995

September 22, 1995 Budget:

Domestic Box Office Gross: $7,929,434

I Know Their Name

Maury Chaykin as Arthur. He is the face of Canadian cinema, and any kid from Canada who grew up in the 90’s will recognize this talented man.



Deep Dive Behind the Scenes:

The film was nominated for an Oscar for Thomas Newman, in the Best Score category.

Keaton was nominated for an award at the Cannes Film Festival, and Michael Richards was also nominated for an American Comedy Award for his work in the film.

Henry Winkler reportedly auditioned for the role of Danny. He supposedly arrived on set in costume and character ready for his chance. Winkler would have been a perfect addition to the movie.

This is Keaton’s first dramatic feature. Though it was not her first directorial feature. She previously directed the documentary, Heaven, in 1987.

This was Nathan Watt’s film debut.

The film is based on Lidz’s book about his childhood.

The book was set in New York but was moved to Southern California for the film.

In the story there are actually four uncles, not the two on screen.

The film only grossed a meagre $185,183 its opening weekend. Though the opening weekend gross is low, the film only played in 576 theatres.

The real Franz Lidz had some choice words for how his book and life story was adapted for the screen. He worried initially that his uncles would be turned into a version of Grumpy and Doc from Snow White. Lidz lamented at how his mother was killed off in the film. He said that “Someday somebody will find a cure for cancer, but the terminal sappiness of cancer movies is probably beyond repair.”

Film critic Roger Ebert heaped praise on the movie, stating “There are moments so touching that the heart almost stops.”

Oscar Thoughts

(These rankings are awarded based on my love for Hitchcock films):

{Frenzy Award-Skip this Film, Torn Curtain Award-Desperate for Something to Watch, For the Birds-A Perfect Film for Any Device, Rear Window Award- You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen because this film is cinema.}



There are some interesting moments to note from Unstrung Heroes. Diane Keaton has a talent to weave sentimental moments with serious drama, while also breaking the viewer’s hearts. Keaton has a soft touch behind the camera and allows the actors to make the story come to life through their own power and ability to forward the narrative.

Unstrung Heroes is not a happy film, nor is it a standout in brilliance. But thanks to Keaton’s leadership and some brilliant performances from the cast, this is a movie worth seeing. Unstrung Heroes gets my For the Birds Award. It’s the perfect film for any device, and I am surprised it’s not more readily available.

Coming Attractions

Next week, a look back at the period piece, Washington Square.



