Toy Story 5 Night at Petco Park Brings Pixar Magic to Padres Fans

On Tuesday, June 23, the San Diego Padres hosted Toy Story 5 Night at Petco Park. Fans who purchased the special themed ticket package received an exclusive commemorative T-shirt available only through the promotion in sizes Youth Medium or Adult S-2X.

Shirt pickup took place in Gallagher Square, where guests could also pose for photos with an oversized Padres "SD" logo wrapped in a colorful Toy Story 5-inspired design.

Among the baseball caps and Padres jerseys, a few cowboy hats inspired by Woody and Jessie stood out in the crowd. Some fans also brought along their favorite Toy Story pals, with Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and even Forky spotted throughout Petco Park.

Shortly before first pitch, Randy Newman's iconic "Strange Things" played throughout the stadium, as well as Taylor Swift’s new song “I Knew It, I Knew You” from the current Pixar hit.

No surprise hearing the music of Randy Newman and Taylor Swift at Toy Story 5 Night in Petco Park. pic.twitter.com/lcJBXebRDv — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) June 24, 2026

Over the course of the game, the Padres incorporated a few Toy Story touches on the large video screen. Oversized letter blocks featuring the team logos appeared as did the words Padres Baseball in the familiar Toy Story font. At times, the Padres player at bat was featured on screen as if a large action figure. And a delightful clip of the toys playing baseball until they seemingly damage the screen with an errant hit.

With runners in scoring position, the Little Green Men toy aliens encourage the crowd to make some noise pic.twitter.com/apflYi2evh — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) June 24, 2026

Compared to our experience at the Diamondbacks' Star Wars Night, the Toy Story theming was less extensive throughout the ballpark. While themed graphics and animations appeared on the main video board, the movie's presence was less woven into the overall game environment. During Star Wars Night, for example, spaceships frequently raced across the ribbon boards that ring the field, and players appeared in themed video segments answering questions about the franchise. Similar recurring Toy Story-themed elements were largely absent from the evening's presentation.

A couple of the interactive fan elements embraced the Toy Story 5 theme. At the start of the game, fans were asked to vote for their favorite Toy Story film, when the Padres were in position to take the lead from the Braves, graphics featuring the little green men popped on the screen, encouraging the crowd to get loud.

But one of the night's most entertaining moments was a creative twist on the traditional Freeze Cam. Labeled the "Andy's Coming Cam," fans were shown dancing on the video board until the announcer suddenly declared, "Andy's coming!" Participants then dropped to their seats and froze like toys attempting to avoid detection. It took a few rounds before those featured on screen caught on to the gimmick, making for some amusing moments as fans continued dancing when they should have been frozen in place.

As themed promotions continue to grow across Major League Baseball, it's fun to see Disney bringing Toy Story 5 to select ballparks around the country. Fans still hoping to attend a Toy Story 5 Night can find ticket packages available with the Detroit Tigers and New York Mets on June 28, while the Tampa Bay Rays have already sold out their event.



Toy Story 5 is now playing in cinemas nationwide.