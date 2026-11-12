Every "UltraVision" Episode Title from the Series Finale of Marvel's "VisionQuest"
Well, Marvel's VisionQuest has concluded with an epic finale that featured some unexpected twists and turns. And while I'll spare the details of the finale in the opening words here, there was a sequence that featured a quick flash of episode titles and I'm willing to bet you didn't catch them all on your first viewing. So, that's exactly what I've done for you here.
Spoilers for VisionQuest ahead!
During the finale of VisionQuest Vision traps Ultron in a simulation of a sitcom in order to prevent him from killing millions of people. The sitcom, which is titled "UltraVision," includes a theme song and title sequence, during which we get hit with a myriad of episode titles in a matter of seconds. Seriously, it's 102 titles in just 13 seconds. And there are more that cut off when Ultron flips off the camera and burns the screen.
Most of the titles are just tech-related gags or references to popular sitcoms, but there are a few that have some Marvel significance.
Here is the complete list of "UltraVision" episode titles:
Who is the Boss (of Ultron)?
HomeScreen Improvement
Everybody Loves Vision
3rd Data Port from the Son
Edith the Teenage AI
M(AI)S*H
The Bot-y Bunch
It's Always Sunny in the Mindscape
How I Met Your Creator
Malware in the Middle
Parts and Recreation
Two and a Half Synths
Sherwood the Computer Mouse
Resistance is Funny
The Late Hour
Edith meets her Variants
Turkey Bots Can Fly
AI Bar Wars
Only Murders in the Mindscape
Edith Gets an F
Edith's First Kiss
Edith Makes a Unicorn
Ultron Does a Murder
Ultron Saves Christmas
Vision Gets the Flu
Vision Crashes the Car
Vision Goes to Jail
Vision's Big Bake Sale
The One with Karen
The Gang Beats the Turing Test
Ultron Does Another Murder
Ultron Keeps Doing Murder
The Golden Gigabytes
Terrabyte Nova
Le Bot Nikita
Synth and the City
Where No Bot Has Gone Before
Yesterday's Edith
Call Me By Your Username
A.I. Confidential
While You Were Synthing
Teenage Mutant Nano Turmoils
Ultron Harasses the HOA
Bit Smart
Animal Server Farm
12 Monikers
Planet of the APIs
MockingJPG
VeePN
The Plan That Goes Wrong
The Silence of the Ram
The Wizard of OS
Edith Flunks the Bell Test
Ultron Forgets His Password
Vision and Ultron go Phishing
A Glitch in Time
Edith Holds Down the Power Button
Data of Our Lives
CSI: URL
Edith Gets a C++
The Lion Ping
Deadliest Captcha
There Will Be Code
No Country for Old Bots
My Cousin Vision
Ultron Leaves the Logic Gate Open
The Undiscovered Codec
Vision Bought the Render Farm
The Network Sends Patch Notes
Love's Labor Packet Loss
Weekend at Jarvis's
Varsity Bytes
Y Tu Nano Tambien
The Talented Mr. Horton
Strangers with Cookies
Ultron Attempts Quantum Supremacy
Schrödinger's Server
Attack the Bloch Sphere
Ultron gets Mugged
Any Data Port in a Storm
Keep it on the Download
Edith Overflows the Buffer
Under Cyber Siege
I Dream of Genuine Human Connection
The Command Line in the Sand
The Perfect Data Storm
Vision Neglects Another Goldfish
Throw Edith from the Train
Colonel Panic
The Seven Deadly Syntax Errors
Vision Versions Up
Once Qubitten, Twice Shy
An Incident at the Neighborhood Blockchain Party
Edith Makes Special Brownies
True Defrag IV
How I Met Your Motherboard
A Beautiful Mindstone
The Cache & the Furious
Virtual Banality
Ultron Murders Tech Support
Cache Me [If] You Can
Vision Tu[rns on] Dark Mode
Like I said, there are some pretty funny titles and sitcom references in that long list of episode titles (as well as some not so funny ones). There are four titles though that stand out to me as being references to the larger Marvel Universe.
First up is "Edith meets her Variants." This of course is a reference to the TVA and the ongoing Multiverse Saga, in which we have seen variants of multiple characters from other timelines. It also begs the question: would there also be variants of AIs? Is that something we could see in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars?
The next one that stands out is "The One with Karen." This isn't just an awesome reference to the episode titling convention for the show Friends, but also a nod to an AI whom we've met in the MCU but didn't make the cut for this series. Karen, who was also affectionately referred to as "suit lady" for a time, was the AI in Peter Parker's Spider-Man suit he received from Tony Stark. Peter gave her the name Karen in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Next, we have a reference to the recently deceased Jarvis with "Weekend at Jarvis's." This is of course a nod to the '80s comedy film Weekend at Bernies as well as the beloved Marvel character who was killed off earlier in this very series. Too soon, VisionQuest. Too soon.
And finally, we have "A Beautiful Mindstone." This is of course a reference to the Infinity Stone that helped to create the original Vision. The same stone that was ripped from his head by Thanos, killing him and leading to the complete mental breakdown of Wanda Maximoff that served as a catalyst for the events of WandaVision. Now, let's see if that is the last mention of an Infinity Stone in the MCU and we can finally move past them.
Marvel's VisionQuest is now streaming on Disney+.