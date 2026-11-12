Every "UltraVision" Episode Title from the Series Finale of Marvel's "VisionQuest"

It's not all just gags and references.

Well, Marvel's VisionQuest has concluded with an epic finale that featured some unexpected twists and turns. And while I'll spare the details of the finale in the opening words here, there was a sequence that featured a quick flash of episode titles and I'm willing to bet you didn't catch them all on your first viewing. So, that's exactly what I've done for you here.

Spoilers for VisionQuest ahead!

During the finale of VisionQuest Vision traps Ultron in a simulation of a sitcom in order to prevent him from killing millions of people. The sitcom, which is titled "UltraVision," includes a theme song and title sequence, during which we get hit with a myriad of episode titles in a matter of seconds. Seriously, it's 102 titles in just 13 seconds. And there are more that cut off when Ultron flips off the camera and burns the screen.

Most of the titles are just tech-related gags or references to popular sitcoms, but there are a few that have some Marvel significance.

Here is the complete list of "UltraVision" episode titles:

Who is the Boss (of Ultron)?

HomeScreen Improvement

Everybody Loves Vision

3rd Data Port from the Son

Edith the Teenage AI

M(AI)S*H

The Bot-y Bunch

It's Always Sunny in the Mindscape

How I Met Your Creator

Malware in the Middle

Parts and Recreation

Two and a Half Synths

Sherwood the Computer Mouse

Resistance is Funny

The Late Hour

Edith meets her Variants

Turkey Bots Can Fly

AI Bar Wars

Only Murders in the Mindscape

Edith Gets an F

Edith's First Kiss

Edith Makes a Unicorn

Ultron Does a Murder

Ultron Saves Christmas

Vision Gets the Flu

Vision Crashes the Car

Vision Goes to Jail

Vision's Big Bake Sale

The One with Karen

The Gang Beats the Turing Test

Ultron Does Another Murder

Ultron Keeps Doing Murder

The Golden Gigabytes

Terrabyte Nova

Le Bot Nikita

Synth and the City

Where No Bot Has Gone Before

Yesterday's Edith

Call Me By Your Username

A.I. Confidential

While You Were Synthing

Teenage Mutant Nano Turmoils

Ultron Harasses the HOA

Bit Smart

Animal Server Farm

12 Monikers

Planet of the APIs

MockingJPG

VeePN

The Plan That Goes Wrong

The Silence of the Ram

The Wizard of OS

Edith Flunks the Bell Test

Ultron Forgets His Password

Vision and Ultron go Phishing

A Glitch in Time

Edith Holds Down the Power Button

Data of Our Lives

CSI: URL

Edith Gets a C++

The Lion Ping

Deadliest Captcha

There Will Be Code

No Country for Old Bots

My Cousin Vision

Ultron Leaves the Logic Gate Open

The Undiscovered Codec

Vision Bought the Render Farm

The Network Sends Patch Notes

Love's Labor Packet Loss

Weekend at Jarvis's

Varsity Bytes

Y Tu Nano Tambien

The Talented Mr. Horton

Strangers with Cookies

Ultron Attempts Quantum Supremacy

Schrödinger's Server

Attack the Bloch Sphere

Ultron gets Mugged

Any Data Port in a Storm

Keep it on the Download

Edith Overflows the Buffer

Under Cyber Siege

I Dream of Genuine Human Connection

The Command Line in the Sand

The Perfect Data Storm

Vision Neglects Another Goldfish

Throw Edith from the Train

Colonel Panic

The Seven Deadly Syntax Errors

Vision Versions Up

Once Qubitten, Twice Shy

An Incident at the Neighborhood Blockchain Party

Edith Makes Special Brownies

True Defrag IV

How I Met Your Motherboard

A Beautiful Mindstone

The Cache & the Furious

Virtual Banality

Ultron Murders Tech Support

Cache Me [If] You Can

Vision Tu[rns on] Dark Mode

Like I said, there are some pretty funny titles and sitcom references in that long list of episode titles (as well as some not so funny ones). There are four titles though that stand out to me as being references to the larger Marvel Universe.

First up is "Edith meets her Variants." This of course is a reference to the TVA and the ongoing Multiverse Saga, in which we have seen variants of multiple characters from other timelines. It also begs the question: would there also be variants of AIs? Is that something we could see in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars?

The next one that stands out is "The One with Karen." This isn't just an awesome reference to the episode titling convention for the show Friends, but also a nod to an AI whom we've met in the MCU but didn't make the cut for this series. Karen, who was also affectionately referred to as "suit lady" for a time, was the AI in Peter Parker's Spider-Man suit he received from Tony Stark. Peter gave her the name Karen in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Next, we have a reference to the recently deceased Jarvis with "Weekend at Jarvis's." This is of course a nod to the '80s comedy film Weekend at Bernies as well as the beloved Marvel character who was killed off earlier in this very series. Too soon, VisionQuest. Too soon.

And finally, we have "A Beautiful Mindstone." This is of course a reference to the Infinity Stone that helped to create the original Vision. The same stone that was ripped from his head by Thanos, killing him and leading to the complete mental breakdown of Wanda Maximoff that served as a catalyst for the events of WandaVision. Now, let's see if that is the last mention of an Infinity Stone in the MCU and we can finally move past them.

Marvel's VisionQuest is now streaming on Disney+.