Clap Clap Stomp Stomp: U.S. Men's Gymnastics Team Latest To Recreate Classic DCOM Moment
Only thing missing was a gymnast just wildly hitting drumsticks together.
The U.S. Men's Gymnastics Team is the latest in a line of groups who have taken a now-classic moment from Camp Rock 2 and recreated it on a public stage.
What's Happening:
- A viral sensation that has been recreated by random social media users, dozens of university dance lines, more high school cheer groups, and even the Minnesota Vikings has now reached the U.S. Men's Gymnastics team.
- As part of their intro at the world qualifiers, the team entered the arena for the qualifications in Rotterdam recreating a clip from Disney Channel's Camp Rock 2 that has found a new life online.
- We are, of course, referring to the now famous moment from Camp Rock 2 where Mitchie Torres (played by Demi Lovato) leads the Camp Rock campers in a synchronized march and chant onto the rival Camp Star stage to challenge them to "Camp Wars."
- The idea for the US Gymnastics team to recreate the viral moment, according to their post, came from Ohio State's Kameron Nelson.
- The viral moment and use of the clip make sense with this particular generation, as those who were young when Camp Rock 2 came out (2010) are now in that college age range and helping the clip live a new life at these kinds of venues.
- It also helps that according to a post from the U.S. Gymnastics group, the World Championships team took a “camp within a camp” approach to their training. The team consists of Patty Hoopes, Danila Leykin, Kameron Nelson, Frederick Richard, Shane Wiskus and Yul Moldauer.
An Egregious Oversight:
- What is missing from the moment is something that a lot of fans have realized once they see the clips again with their older eyes - trailing in the back are the Jonas Brothers who are less than enthusiastic about participating in the march.
- While Mitchie and the other campers are aggressively stomping, clapping, and swaying, the trio of Jonas Brothers are visibly refusing to do the choreography. Instead, Nick, Joe, and Kevin just casually stroll at the back of the line, and Nick famously just stands there hitting a pair of drumsticks together.
- For an added detail, the U.S. Men's gymnastics team could have had three of their members in the back phoning it in in much the same way.
- You can catch Camp Rock 2 and the new Camp Rock 3 streaming now on Disney+.
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