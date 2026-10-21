Recap: The Butcherbird Makes Her Move in "VisionQuest" Episode 4

After a surprisingly emotional episode of Marvel's VisionQuest brought Vision and Thomas together and introduced a new threat, the table was set for a big synth fight. Now, Vision has to sever his connection to this new synth and prevent her from continuing her gruesome killing spree.

The fourth episode opens with Vision watching a broadcast covering the Butcherbird killer, which we now know is a new synth. In his mind, Vision is still linked with the Butcherbird and EDITH and Ultron look on as he floats above the room. A layer deeper, Vision speaks with the Butcherbird, who explains that people always make another dangerous synth. Ultron tells EDITH to sever the connection and she runs off. Meanwhile, the Butcherbird shows Vision news broadcasts on her killings before getting to an interview where a woman says she does not feel guilt. Vision says her desires are personal, and the killer does not deny it.

EDITH grabs a programming bible and performs a sort of technological exorcism that results in Ultron yelling "the power of code compels you." This series really bounces between deeply emotional and hilariously ridiculous. Butcherbird warns Vision that if he gets in her way, she will hurt him in every way possible. She begins to emerge from the shadows but EDITH's exorcism proves successful just before we see her.

The AIs regroup and discuss what they just witnessed. They propose that this new synth was created by SWORD to replace Vision. Ultron chimes in from a distance, telling them to follow the birds that represented the Butcherbird, though he refuses to officially join their conversation. He concludes that the serial killer is the synth, which of course we knew, but they did not. Vision suggests they catch the killer, an idea that excited both EDITH and Ultron.

Thomas and Vision discuss what they're dealing with, after Vision has apparently informed him of the new synth. Thomas notices the news talking about the anniversary of the attack on Sokovia. He expresses hatred for Ultron, who appears to Vision to mock Thomas. Vision reacts to Ultron, which prompts Thomas to ask him about who he is always talking to. Vision eventually gives in and explains the AIs that live in his mind, but he omits Ultron. He also eventually agrees to let Thomas help him find the new synth.

FRIDAY informs Vision that they have hit a dead end when it comes to hacking police files linked to the Butcherbird killings. Vision says he and Ultron will take over and try to hack into Interpol to try and get the information they're looking for. Of course, this is done with the physical representation of them trying to get past security guards disguised as detectives.

EDITH introduces a murder board that DUM-E and U comically walk us through. We learn that a team of five scientists created AI and the first synthetic consciousness years ago, and now two of them have been victims of the Butcherbird. A third died years ago of natural causes. A fourth is the presumed third victim of the synth, but their name was not released by the police. So that leaves one member of the team and the likely target of the killer.

Vision and Ultron reach a second level of security, where they have to guess the password of the Interpol users they're hacking. Eventually, they get it right and get a file confirming that the latest victim was one member of the team os scientist, leaving them with just one more. Now that they know the next target, EDITH examines the autopsy reports of the victims. This reveals that the killer took a pint of blood from one victim, a fingerprint from another, and an eyeball from the third. They put together that she is collecting biometric keys for something, and they prepare to attend a gala hosted by Katerina Wells, the next target. Vision says he plans to rely on Thomas to get them in.

Thomas calls in Lisa to help them. They meet in a park where he explains everything he's been through with Vision, and she surprisingly believes him. Later, they arrive at the gala dressed in suits that Lisa managed to steal for them. Thomas and Vision create a distraction while Lisa lifts the tickets to the gala from three unsuspecting guests, and they get in.

In Vision's mind, EDITH examines Stark records, which appear as actual vinyl records, looking for any connection to Butcherbird. Ultron enters, and EDITH explains to him again that they were based on real people. As we learned last episode, FRIDAY was based on Allison Hogan, who we now know worked in Howard Stark's office and helped raise Tony. We also learn that Edith Marks was Howard's test pilot, who lost her husband in a plane crash and continued to work for years in her dangerous job. The reveal leads to another emotional, humanizing moment for these AI characters.

At the gala, Vision orders Thomas to run if the synth shows up. They split up to find Wells, and Lisa tries to warn Thomas not to get attached to Vision. They argue, and Lisa storms off.

Ultron appears to Vision again, and they watch a presentation on the two of them and their significance in the landscape of AI. Thomas comes back to Vision and tells him about the fight he had with Lisa. Vision says Wanda would remind him that saying sorry and being sorry are not the same thing. Thomas points out that this is the first time he referenced a conversation with Wanda and didn't refer to himself as "the old me."

Katerina Wells enters and gives a presentation on JIM, the first synth. Vision says he was the first, and we get another look at the painting we saw back in episode two, confirming that it was, in fact, a nod to the original Human Torch from Marvel Comics. The synthetic character, who went by the human name Jim Hammond, would burst into flame. Vision explains that the MCU version of the character was incapable of processing human emotion, which caused a malfunction that resulted in him bursting into flame. As Thomas puts it, "he felt to death." Vision tells him the difference with him was that he had the Mind Stone and five AIs to keep him grounded.

Katerina takes the stage to speak to the audience, and Thomas questions Vision about the AIs again. He says he previously only mentioned four AIs and eventually puts together that the fifth is Ultron. At the same time, Butcherbird enters the room, cloaked in black. Thomas argues with Vision about Ultron and storms off as Butcherbird makes her big entrance, speaking directly to Katerina and easily handling her security.

Vision intervenes, and Butcherbird removes her hood, revealing an appearance that very much resembles Jocasta. She flings Vision across the room and turns her attention to Katerina, who refers to her as a ghost. That prompts EDITH to understand that this synth is based on Josephine Carrington, the fifth member of the team of scientists who died of natural causes. Josephine Carrington. JoCa. We're just missing the "sta."

Katerina tells the synth that she is trying to create the world that she wanted. To which the synth utters the words "peace in our time." Those same words were said by Tony Stark when he created Ultron, who now repeats the words to himself. The synth turns again to Katerina, this time ready to strike, but Vision stands to stop her. She pauses but rears back again to stab Katerina. However, Thomas finally uses his super speed to save Katerina, and a fight between Vision and the synth ensues.

Vision is losing the fight badly when he turns to Ultron for help. Ultron tells him to remind her of who she was, and Vision calls her by her human name, which causes her to take her human form. However, she says she is not based on Carrington, she is Carrington, which is an interesting statement that will have to be explored more later.

She beats down Vision again, and he again turns to Ultron for help. Ultron tells him to give him the wheel and let him win this fight. Vision agrees and lets Ultron take control of his body. In his attic, Ultron literally takes hold of a captain's wheel as waves crash against the windows. He also repeats the lyrics to "I've Got No Strings," which he, of course, spoke in Avengers: Age of Ultron as well.

Ultron approaches the synth and goads her into killing Katerina, which seems to anger her. I guess she had other plans. Perhaps she needed another biometric key. Meanwhile, Ultron locks Vision and the other AIs out completely, giving himself full control. The other synth leaves but not before promising Ultron this isn't over. Thomas comes face to face with Ultron in the body of Vision, whose eyes briefly glow red. The episode closes with glimpses of the painting of the Human Torch or JIM overlaying the actual remains of the synth on display in the gala, symbolic of the thought that the world is now about to burn.

Halfway through the series, things are really heating up (pun intended). We now have the official return of Ultron, not just in AI form. Plus, another murderous superbot is on the loose and now Vision has no physical form. And with Ultron leaving the gala with Thomas, it will be interesting to see what plans he has for the boy. And with all of that, we still don't know who hired Paladin to hunt Vision in the first place. We still have a lot of questions that need answering.

Marvel’s VisionQuest is now streaming on Disney+.