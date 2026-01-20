"Percy Jackson" Star Walker Scobell Gives Up Camp Half-Blood for 30 Rock in Appearance on "The Tonight Show"
He should have used riptide - then we'd only have one Jimmy to keep track of on late night TV!
Percy Jackson star Walker Scobell showed up to 30 Rock late last night to talk Season two of his hit show just ahead of the season finale on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians star Walker Scobell appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last night.
- While there, he shared some fun stories about becoming a Scottish Lord for his birthday, and why he wishes that Nancy and Steve from the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things ended up together - all while talking into the microphone on Jimmy’s desk as though he were on a podcast or something.
- Then, a challenge to an epic sword battle happens, where Fallon takes on Scobell in a fun moment where you see Scobell’s skills and Fallon’s lack of them.
- Check out the fun moment and a clip from the hit Disney+ series in the video below.
Scobell’s Turf:
- Walker Scobell plays the titular demigod in the hit Disney+ series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which is set to conclude its second season on January 21.
- Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been based on the second installment of Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series titled The Sea of Monsters by award-winning author Rick Riordan.
- In the season, Percy Jackson has returned to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and the camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos.
- Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.
- All season long, our own Bill Gowsell has been recapping the events of each episode, and he is sure to do the same with the finale. Until then, you can catch up with his recaps and other Percy Jackson news at our archive.
