YouTube TV to Launch Genre Specific Bundles Including Sports Plan

According to Variety, YouTube TV is set to shake up the live TV streaming market early next year with the introduction of more flexible, lower-priced subscription options. Currently priced at $82.99 per month for its base package, the Google-owned service will soon allow subscribers to break away from the traditional bundle model.

What’s Happening:

Starting in early 2026, YouTube TV will rollout "YouTube TV Plans," a collection of more than 10 genre-specific packages designed for viewers who only want a subset of channels.

These new tiers will focus on specific categories such as sports, news, kids and family, and general entertainment.

Of particular note to sports fans is the upcoming YouTube TV Sports Plan.

This tier is confirmed to include top broadcast networks and major sports channels like Fox Sports 1 and NBC Sports Network. Crucially, following a recently inked renewal deal with The Walt Disney Company, this plan will also feature all ESPN networks and access to ESPN Unlimited. Subscribers will also retain the option to purchase add-ons like NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone.

However, the Sports Plan will not be a catch-all for every sporting event. It will not include content exclusive to other streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video’s NFL "Thursday Night Football," Major League Soccer and Formula 1 on Apple TV, or WWE programming which has moved to Netflix.

These changes come on the heels of a tense negotiation period last month between YouTube and Disney, which resulted in a two-week blackout of Disney-owned channels.

The dispute was resolved with a new carriage agreement that ensures "select networks" from Disney will be included in YouTube TV’s new genre-based packages.

Additionally, customers keeping the standard base plan will gain access to ESPN’s full lineup, including ESPN Unlimited content, by the end of 2026.

Despite the slimmer channel lineups, these new plans will retain core YouTube TV features, including unlimited DVR recording space, the multiview option, key plays rewatch, and fantasy view.

The Unbundling of the Bundle

YouTube TV’s move into "skinny bundles" mirrors a broader trend in the industry as providers scramble to retain subscribers facing high costs.

DirecTV already offers similar "Genre Packs," and Fubo (which is currently in the process of merging its operations with Disney’s Hulu + Live TV) sells cheaper sports and news-focused tiers.

The landscape of sports streaming has shifted dramatically recently after a proposed joint venture known as "Venu Sports" (which would have combined sports assets from Disney, Fox Corp., and Warner Bros. Discovery) was blocked by an antitrust lawsuit filed by Fubo.

In a surprising turn of events following the lawsuit, Disney announced a deal to become the majority owner of Fubo, effectively dissolving the Venu venture and consolidating live TV operations.

This chaotic backdrop sets the stage for YouTube TV’s latest attempt to offer a middle ground between expensive cable-replacement packages and fragmented standalone apps.