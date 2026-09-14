Conjure a Happy, Hideous Halloween with the New "Hocus Pocus" Collection
Sisters, witches, and Hocus Pocus fans from every corner of the internet, our time is now! As Halloween approaches, Disney Store is rolling out the 2026 Hocus Pocus collection spotlighting the Sanderson Sisters (of course!), and black cat, Binx.
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What’s Happening:
- Halloween fans have eagerly been awaiting the arrival of Hocus Pocus styles for their 2026 adventures, and Disney Store is ready to deliver.
- Today, the online retailer introduces the latest Hocus Pocus looks featuring the dastardly trio of Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson.
- The girls appear on apparel including T-shirts and hoodies, as well as on a cauldron mug and a fun coin purse bag charm.
- The cursed cat Binx—formerly a human boy named Billy Butcherson—gets his chance to shine too as a bucket tote bag that's roomy enough to hold all your spellcasting essentials.
- The Hocus Pocus Collection is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $16.99 to $59.99.
Sanderson Sisters Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Hocus Pocus | Disney Store
Sanderson Sisters T-Shirt for Adults – Hocus Pocus | Disney Store
Sanderson Sisters ''Amuck!'' T-Shirt for Women – Hocus Pocus | Disney Store
Hocus Pocus ''Amuck!'' Mug | Disney Store
Binx Drawstring Bucket Bag – Hocus Pocus | Disney Store
Sanderson Sisters Coin Purse Bag Charm – Hocus Pocus | Disney Store
More Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 40% Off Back to School Essentials & Kids' Sleepwear | Select Styles
- Free Moana Tote by Pandora with purchase of four qualifying Moana-inspired Disney x Pandora items.
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $20 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Tote
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!