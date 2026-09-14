Embrace the Holidays! The 2026 Mickey Mouse and Family Christmas Collection is Here!
It’s that time again, time to start shopping for winter holiday gifts at Disney Store! Disney is giving fans plenty of time to get their shopping done early, as they unveil the first wave of festive merchandise: the Mickey Mouse and Family Christmas Collection
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What’s Happening:
- The summer heat is still beating down on us, but that hasn’t stopped anyone from thinking about Christmas. Over at Disney Store they’re in a festive mood with the arrival of the Mickey Mouse and Family Christmas Collection.
- For the 2026 offerings, fans will be able to shop home decor, collectibles, toys, plush and so much more. The theme of this series is leaning into vintage looks with styles in classic red, pine green, and gold color schemes.
- The home designs include a Mickey-shaped pillow in a delightful plaid pattern, and dated Mickey and Minnie plush in nutcracker attire
- For the collectors in the family, a steam engine train set will be a big hit, especially as its look is reminiscent of vintage sets.
- The Mickey Mouse and Family Christmas Collection is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $17.99 to $79.99.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Hooded One-Piece Pajama for Adults | Disney Store
Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday One-Piece Pajama for Kids | Disney Store
Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Sleep Set for Women | Disney Store
Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday PJ PALS for Kids | Disney Store
Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Nightshirt for Girls | Disney Store
Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Stretchie Sleeper for Baby | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse ''The Nutcracker'' Holiday 2026 Plush – 17 3/4'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse ''The Nutcracker'' Holiday 2026 Plush – 17'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends 2026 Christmas Train Set by Lionel | Disney Store
Tinker Bell Light-Up Christmas Tree Topper – Peter Pan | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Plaid Throw Pillow | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Christmas Throw Blanket | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Fantasyland Castle Reversible Holiday Tree Skirt | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 40% Off Sitewide | Select Styles
- Free Moana Tote by Pandora with purchase of four qualifying Moana-inspired Disney x Pandora items.
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Halloween Bucket With Any $25 Purchase
- $20 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Tote
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!