Embrace the Holidays! The 2026 Mickey Mouse and Family Christmas Collection is Here!

Mickey and Minnie nutcraker plush and a charming toy train are among the items we're adding to our wish lists.

It’s that time again, time to start shopping for winter holiday gifts at Disney Store! Disney is giving fans plenty of time to get their shopping done early, as they unveil the first wave of festive merchandise: the Mickey Mouse and Family Christmas Collection





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What’s Happening:

The summer heat is still beating down on us, but that hasn’t stopped anyone from thinking about Christmas. Over at Disney Store they’re in a festive mood with the arrival of the Mickey Mouse and Family Christmas Collection.

For the 2026 offerings, fans will be able to shop home decor, collectibles, toys, plush and so much more. The theme of this series is leaning into vintage looks with styles in classic red, pine green, and gold color schemes.

The home designs include a Mickey-shaped pillow in a delightful plaid pattern, and dated Mickey and Minnie plush in nutcracker attire

For the collectors in the family, a steam engine train set will be a big hit, especially as its look is reminiscent of vintage sets.

The Mickey Mouse and Family Christmas Collection is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $17.99 to $79.99.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Hooded One-Piece Pajama for Adults | Disney Store

Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday One-Piece Pajama for Kids | Disney Store

Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Sleep Set for Women | Disney Store

Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday PJ PALS for Kids | Disney Store

Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Nightshirt for Girls | Disney Store

Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Stretchie Sleeper for Baby | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse ''The Nutcracker'' Holiday 2026 Plush – 17 3/4'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse ''The Nutcracker'' Holiday 2026 Plush – 17'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends 2026 Christmas Train Set by Lionel | Disney Store

Tinker Bell Light-Up Christmas Tree Topper – Peter Pan | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Plaid Throw Pillow | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Christmas Throw Blanket | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Fantasyland Castle Reversible Holiday Tree Skirt | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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